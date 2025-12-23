Liberia: Fassell Trio Yallah, Savage, Cea Headline LFA First Division Mvp Nominees

- FC Fassell teammates Mark Yallah, Josiah Cea and goalkeeper Ameh Savage headline the nominees for the 2024-25 Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division Most Valuable Player award, alongside Heaven Eleven winger Nicholas Andrew.

The Fassell trio played key roles in guiding the "Soccer Missionaries" to their first-ever league title, earning them places among the top individual honors, which include a vehicle and cash prize.

Yallah, who joined Ugandan side Vipers SC midway through the season, was among the league's most prolific strikers. He featured in 25 matches, starting 17, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists.

Midfielder Cea delivered consistent, influential performances throughout the campaign, while Savage enjoyed an outstanding season in goal. The Gambian international played 25 matches, kept a league-high 10 clean sheets, and added one goal and one assist.

They face strong competition from Nicholas Andrew, who was earlier named Liberia's best player by the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL). The skillful winger led Heaven Eleven to a historic second-place finish, winning the Golden Boot with 21 goals and seven assists in 24 matches. Andrew also compounded his stats with two international goals for Liberia and as well moving to Europe where he now plies his trade.

FC Fassell's title-winning coach, Belgian Ivan Minaert -- now with Vipers SC -- is also nominated for Coach of the Year, alongside Stephen Tarr of Discoveries FC and Sam Chelbli, who guided Black Man Warrior to the League Cup title.

Nominees for the First Division Best Defender Award are Albert Kayee Swen (Heaven Eleven), Alexander Curtis (Watanga FC) and Josephus Mantor (FC Fassell).

Lone Star captain Murphy Dorley is nominated for Best International Player, along with Sampson Dweh (Viktoria Plzen) and Solomon Tweh (Al Raed).

In the Men's Second Division MVP category, nominees are Maxwell Kelleh and Francis Doe (Wologizi FC), George Jangaley (Gardnersville FC) and Christopher Jerboe (Jubilee FC).

Upper Women's League

Four players are shortlisted for the 2024-25 Upper Women's League MVP award. Determine Girls FC duo Mabinty Kamara and Jessica Quachie lead the list after helping the club secure a fifth consecutive league title. Quachie, now playing in Israel, is considered the frontrunner after being voted the league's top female player earlier this year by sports journalists.

Miatta Morris of Shaita Angels FC is also nominated after scoring 30 goals and providing eight assists in 19 appearances. Edwardline Jackson of Senior Female Pro completes the shortlist.

Best Defender nominees in the women's league are Margaret Stewart (Determine Girls FC), Choice Tokpah (Senior Female Pro) and Francisca Howe (Shaita Angels FC).

Coach of the Year nominees are Robert Lartey (Determine Girls FC), Famatta Dean (World Girls) and Monroe Winn (Shaita Angels FC).

The LFA awards ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 27, 2025, in Monrovia. The awards committee announced that media categories were omitted this year to avoid overlapping with SWAL's annual awards.