Liberia: Former President Weah Congratulates Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah On Historic Seminary Achievement

- Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has congratulated Rev. Mrs. Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah on her record-setting graduation from the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, recalling his long-standing relationship with her husband, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., and expressing regret for missing the ceremony.

In a congratulatory message sent from Miami, Weah described Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah's achievement as a moment of national pride and spiritual significance. He said he would have attended the graduation in person had he been in Liberia.

"I wish Madam Kemayah congratulations. We are proud of her," Weah said in the message. "May God continue to bless her so that she has more wisdom to preach to us, to hear God's word. We are proud of you, Madam."

Weah also recalled his close working relationship with Ambassador Kemayah, who served as Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs during his administration, noting that the family's achievement carried personal meaning for him.

Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah who the former president referred to as a "mother in God" graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 2025 with a cumulative grade point average of 3.82 -- the highest GPA recorded since the seminary was founded nearly five decades ago. The milestone was formally confirmed by LBTS President Rev. Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, who said a comprehensive review of institutional records showed no previous graduate had attained such a result.

"No student has ever graduated from this seminary with a GPA of 3.82," Massaquoi told the commencement ceremony. "This is history."

Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah earned a Master of Divinity in Leadership from the Bradley D. Brown Graduate School of Theology, graduating summa cum laude, the institution's highest academic honor. Seminary officials described her performance as a defining moment in the school's academic legacy.

Founded in 1976 by former Liberian President William R. Tolbert Jr., the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary is widely regarded as the oldest theological seminary in West Africa and among the oldest on the African continent, having trained generations of pastors, theologians and educators across the subregion.

Beyond academic distinction, Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah used her valedictory address to issue a strong call for national action on Liberia's worsening drug addiction crisis. Speaking under the theme "Prophesying Life to the Streets: A Mandate for Rehabilitation," she urged the Church, government and civil society to prioritize rehabilitation over punishment.

"Drug addiction is eroding the hope and dignity of our nation," she said, warning that arrests without treatment amount to a waste of human lives. She called for properly funded rehabilitation centers that integrate medical care, counseling, vocational training and faith-based support.

Drawing from Ezekiel 37, she likened Liberia to a "valley of dry bones," describing young people battling drugs such as Kush, Spark and Die as future leaders abandoned by society rather than criminals to be discarded.

In a personal reflection, she credited Ambassador Kemayah for his mentorship and steadfast support throughout her academic journey.