Liberia: Golden Touch Opens Compliance Hub to Cut Red Tape, Speed Business Services

- As Liberia pushes to modernize public administration and improve the ease of doing business, Golden Touch Corporation has opened a Compliance Services Center aimed at helping companies, investors, and professionals navigate regulatory and administrative processes more efficiently.

The center, officially launched Friday, marks a significant expansion of the Liberian-owned firm's operations and comes amid persistent complaints from the private sector over congestion, delays, and missed deadlines at government service points.

The facility was formally declared open by Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Gbeme Horace Kollie, who described the initiative as a reflection of resilience, vision, and women's leadership in the private sector.

"This moment represents dedication and self-belief," Kollie said. "It shows what is possible when vision meets determination."

Addressing Business Bottlenecks

Golden Touch Corporation, founded in 2018 and fully operational since 2022, has provided investment facilitation, intermediary services, brand management, and event coordination. Chief Executive Officer Cassandra L. Hampton said the compliance hub was created in response to repeated encounters with businesses struggling to meet administrative requirements.

"Too many entrepreneurs are losing time and resources navigating procedures instead of growing their businesses," Hampton said. "This service is designed to ease that burden."

The center offers assistance with business registration and renewals, passport and visa applications, vehicle and driver's license processing, biometric work and residence permits, investment licensing, accreditation, identity management, and regulatory follow-up.

Hampton said the service emphasizes speed, accuracy, and integrity, while supporting risk management and regulatory compliance.

Aligning With Digital Reforms

The launch comes as Liberia moves toward digital governance. Commerce and Industry Deputy Minister for Administration Tarnue N. Jeke said reforms such as online business registration, expected in 2026, the expansion of the trade portal, and the rollout of a national single window will require effective coordination between public institutions and private service providers.

"Policy alone does not deliver services," Jeke said. "Implementation is what matters."

Easing Pressure on Government Offices

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister for Administration Gabriel H. Salee welcomed the initiative, noting that private facilitation services can help reduce congestion at government agencies while improving service delivery.

"Private enterprise is essential to national growth," Salee said. "This is a practical response to real challenges businesses face."

Toward Predictable Compliance

Golden Touch Corporation said its goal is to make regulatory compliance more predictable and efficient for investors and local businesses.

"Our role is not to replace government institutions," Hampton said. "It is to help clients engage them more effectively. When businesses comply on time and with confidence, the economy benefits."

The Compliance Services Center operates under the theme "Making access to services efficient and reliable."