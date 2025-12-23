Benin: Firm Partners Benin Republic to Launch Epass, Passport Platform

22 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Seamfix, a provider of digital identity and biometric solutions supporting institutions across Africa and globally, has announced the global launch of ePass, a self-service digital passport renewal application developed for citizens of the Republic of Benin.

The application is powered by GovSmart, Seamfix's government digital identity and service delivery platform, and was delivered in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Benin.

The company explained that the ePass application enables Beninese citizens living abroad to apply for and renew their international passports fully online, without visiting embassies or consular offices. Launched globally in October, the service is now accessible in over 80 countries.

"At Seamfix, our goal is simple: enabling people to securely prove who they are so they can access the opportunities they deserve. With ePass, distance is no longer a barrier to trusted identification or access to essential government services. Our UK-based operations, with direct access to global banking and payment infrastructure, allow us to support governments and citizens seamlessly across Africa and globally," said Chimezie Emewulu, Group CEO of Seamfix.

