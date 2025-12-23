Ghana: ICU Urges Govt to Address SOEs Challenges

The Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU) has called on the Government to address challenges facing key State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and to provide support for initiatives that will create jobs for youth.

The Union said the intervention was necessary to strengthen the operational capacity of these enterprises, stimulate economic growth, and provide much-needed employment opportunities for young Ghanaians.

It noted that many of the country's SOEs had faced financial difficulties that limited their contribution to national development and job creation.

In a statement signed by ICU General Secretary, Morgan Ayawine, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, the Union commended the Government for recapitalising the National Investment Bank Limited to enhance its effectiveness in driving national economic growth.

It also called for urgent support for COCOBOD and other key State-Owned Enterprises, including PBC Limited, Volta Star Textile Limited, Graphic Communications Group Limited, New Times Corporation, New Neoplan Ghana Limited, and the Pwalugu Tomatoes Factory.

It further urged that processes for ALUWORKS be finalised to allow the company to resume operations, highlighting that these measures would create jobs for unemployed youth and strengthen socioeconomic development.

The statement further praised Ghanaian workers for their dedication and sacrifices throughout 2025, acknowledging their vital role in supporting national growth despite rising living costs.

It encouraged them to build on the modest economic gains of the year and maintain their efforts into 2026.

On industrial relations, the statement emphasised collaboration with social partners and strict adherence to labour laws and collective agreements. It warned anti-union employers against preventing unionisation, casualising jobs, or withholding workers' rightful wages and benefits, stressing that such practices carry serious consequences.

The ICU appealed to Ghanaian workers to continue their contributions toward sustainable national growth and shared prosperity, extending warm Christmas greetings and best wishes for the New Year.