President John Dramani Mahama spent his weekend in two regions, acquainting himself with the progress of work on some major road projects.

The working visit took the President to the Western Region on Saturday, where he inspected works on the 23-kilometre Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta Junction road.

The Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta Junction road, which forms part of the Trans-West African Highway when completed, is expected to boost trade and movement between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire and the ECOWAS corridor.

He late r on Sunday moved to the Bono Region, where he broke ground for the construction of the Sunyani Outer Ring Road under the Big Push Project and other auxiliary roads in the Region.

These include Berekum-Jinijini-Sampa, Wenchi-Bamboi, Sunyani-Atronie Junction - Acherensua, Berekum-Seikwa-Nsorko, Wenchi-Nsorko-Sampa, and Berekum-Jinijini-Sampa.

He said next year, major roads, including Tepa-Mankeanso and Kumasi-Sunyani, currently being designed, would be awarded for construction.

At Agona Junction, President Mahama disclosed that he has instructed the Minister for Finance to retire all outstanding payments due the contractor, JUSTMOH.

"Last week, I directed the Finance Minister to pay all your outstanding certificates, which amount to almost US$78 million, so that you can continue the project and complete it ahead of schedule," he said.

He noted that after JUSTMOH was engaged in 2024 by the previous administration, no payments were made to support the execution, a reason the work delayed.

He was, however, confident the project would be completed on time if the needed funds were made available.

"At the rate they are working, I am confident that they can complete it early, and once finished, it will open up this corridor, providing significant benefits to the Region," he stated.

President Mahama further reiterated his avowed commitment to prioritise the completion of projects initiated by previous governments across all sectors.

In Sunyani, the President revealed that government had made available the needed funds under the Big Push initiative to ensure work went on seamlessly and have the projects completed on schedule.

Appealing to the citizenry to bear with the contractors for the next 24 months, where most of the projects would be completed, President Mahama emphasised that government would be fair in the distribution of road projects across the country.

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, on behalf of the Bono Region, expressed appreciation to President Mahama for the many projects across education, health, roads, and other sectors initiated in the region.