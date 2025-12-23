West Africa: Ghana Petitions Ecowas Over Alleged Interference of Ghanaian Businesses in Nigeria

GHANA, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, has petitioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to investigate alleged interference with Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria.

The petition was made at the 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of ministers, held in Abuja, Nigeria from Wednesday, December 10 to Friday December 12.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okuzdeto Ablakwa, condemned what he called harassment of Ghanaian investors, particularly Jonah Capital PLC, a real estate company, owned by Ghanaian businessman, Sir Samuel Jonah.

Mr Ablakwa presented a petition on behalf of the company, and urged the Council to take action to avert any cross border trade conflict, that may arise.

The Council noted the concern raised by the Ghanaian Minister, and requested for additional information on the matter.

The petition to ECOWAS, follows nearly a year long ownership dispute over a multi-billion-Naira River Park Estate in Abuja.

The issue was said to have escalated into a full-blown corporate crisis, amid mounting pressure on Nigeria's Minister of Trade over allegations that Ghanaian-owned companies operating in Nigeria were subjected to an extraordinary corporate expropriation.

The alleged expropriation reportedly occurred while court proceedings were already pending, with formal service effected on the Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission on November 28, 2025--raising serious questions about due process, judicial respect, and regulatory overreach.

The issue has reportedly triggered concerns within the political ranks in Nigeria, as it is being purported that Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, allegedly illegally alter the shareholding of JonahCapital; expunged public records and removed duly appointed directors of the company, while reinstating former directors of the company.

With ECOWAS now seized of the matter and the CAC RG under intense scrutiny, observers warn that Nigeria's next steps may determine whether this dispute is resolved institutionally--or escalates into a broader economic and diplomatic confrontation between two of West Africa's closest allies.