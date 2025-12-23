Ghana: Let's Be Thankful to God for Economic Stability - Duncan-Williams Urges Ghanaians

The Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has urged Ghanaians to remain grateful to God for the relative economic stability the country is currently experiencing.

He acknowledged that recent macroeconomic improvements were the result of discipline and hard work by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and government, but stressed that the progress was ultimately made possible by God.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams made the call while delivering an exhortation at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Thanksgiving Service organised by the Bank of Ghana to mark the end of the year.

He commended the Governor of the Bank, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, his two deputies, the Board, management, and staff for their professionalism and commitment in steering the economy onto a positive path.

The service, held under the theme: "Oh, Give Thanks to the Lord, for He is Good! For His Mercy Endures Forever" (1 Chronicles 16:34, NKJV), brought together leadership and staff of the bank to express gratitude to God for guidance and protection throughout the year.

The programme featured choral performances by the BoG Exchequer Choir and invited groups, while readings were taken by the Presidential Economic Adviser, Mr. Seth Terkper; the Second Deputy Governor, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu; and the Governor, Dr. Asiama.

In his message, Archbishop Duncan-Williams noted that Ghana's improving macroeconomic stability was being acknowledged globally, and said the contributions of the Bank of Ghana, government, and God should all be recognised.

He described thanksgiving as an attitude that guarantees longevity and secures the future, cautioning that ingratitude attracts negative outcomes, while thankfulness creates room for stability and progress.

According to him, thanksgiving is a declaration of faith and trust in God, observing that modern society had developed a sense of entitlement, causing people to overlook the privilege of life itself.

He urged Ghanaians to appreciate the gift of waking up each day, noting that many people with great potential never had the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.

He stressed that gratitude not expressed amounted to ingratitude, adding that ingratitude towards people was also ingratitude towards God.

Delivering his address, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Asiama, expressed appreciation to staff for their resilience, discipline, and dedication over the past nine months.

He described the year as challenging but rewarding, highlighting improvements in economic growth, declining inflation, and reduced lending rates as achievements worth thanking God for.

However, Dr. Asiama cautioned that Ghana remained a small open economy exposed to global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and volatile trade conditions.

He stressed the need for continued vigilance, professionalism, and prayer, warning against complacency.

Moreover, he assured the staff of management's commitment to strengthening reforms, improving staff welfare, and enhancing institutional capacity, expressing confidence that the bank would continue to safeguard economic stability for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

As part of the programme, management announced plans to top up the offertory to as much as GH¢1 billion for donation to a children's hospital and an orphanage home.