THE Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthening friendly diaspora policies while expanding clear pathways for their return.

According to her, government was also committed to historical justice agenda and long-term national transformation, urging sustained collaboration that went beyond rhetoric to concrete action.

She made this known at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Diaspora Summit, held in Accra over the weekend.

According to the Vice President, discussions over the two-day summit had reinforced the understanding that reparations were not abstract moral claims but complex political, economic and historical issues requiring structure, persistence and credible leadership.

She said the engagements had also helped to clarify the country's evolving partnership with its global citizens.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that the description of the diaspora as Ghana's 17th Region was far more than a slogan; it recognised the enduring place of the diaspora in national life through remittances, skills transfer, investment, advocacy and cultural preservation.

She said resetting the country would not be possible without strong and purposeful partnerships and assured that Government was expanding clear pathways for diaspora return, investment and collaboration.

The Vice President said President John Dramani Mahama's mandate as the African Union's Champion for Reparations went beyond symbolism and reflected a firm commitment to the dignity, memory and material claims of Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

On her part, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration, Ms Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, called for a more deliberate and structured engagement with the African diaspora as it was an integral extension of the country's political, economic and intellectual space rather than a symbolic designation.

The Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Mr Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, said government's 24-Hour Economy Programme offered multiple investment opportunities for diaspora investors.

He explained that the policy was designed to organise production around integrated value chains, linking agriculture to processing through agro-industrial partnerships supported by logistics hubs, reliable energy and export platforms.