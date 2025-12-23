Ghana: MTN Yello Ladies Network Donates Gh¢200,000 to Support Breast Cancer Treatment

THE MTN Yello Ladies Network has donated GH¢200,000 to support breast cancer awareness and treatment, benefiting patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Breast Care International (BCI).

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital received GH¢150,000 for the treatment of 14 patients at the Breast Cancer Unit, while BCI received GH¢50,000.

The Chairperson and Chief Financial Officer of MTN, Ms Antoinette Kwofie, said the donation follows the breast cancer awareness campaign in October, during which MTN Ghana staff embarked on a sponsored walk to raise funds for the cause.

She said contributions were made by staff, vendors, bankers, and other partners, with the company matching the total amount raised.

According to her, the initiative reflects MTN Ghana's belief that its success is rooted in the communities in which it operates.

"We believe that our success is derived from the communities that we operate in, from the people we relate to, and so we believe in constantly giving back," she stated.

Ms Kwofie said MTN Ghana intends to make the initiative an annual activity, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The Consultant General Surgeon at the Breast Surgery Unit, Dr Josephine Nsaful, who received the funds on the patients' behalf, described the support as timely and life-changing, noting that the beneficiaries are patients who would otherwise have struggled to complete their treatment.

According to Dr Nsaful, the funds will cover critical aspects of breast cancer care not fully catered for under the National Health Insurance Scheme, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

The Consultant also indicated that fear, misinformation, and self-stigmatisation remain major barriers to early treatment and urged the public to discard the notion that breast cancer is spiritual, contagious, or a death sentence.

She commended the MTN Yello Ladies Network for setting an example and called on corporate bodies and organisations to complement medical efforts by supporting breast cancer patients financially and socially.

The Communications Director of BCI, Mr Kwadwo Bonnaah, who received the funds on the organisation's behalf, also expressed gratitude to the Network for their support in amplifying the cause of breast cancer awareness.