Ghana: Tourism Ministry Holds 9 Lessons, Carols to Celebrate Culture, Unity, Creativity

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, together with its 13 agencies, on Tuesday held its annual Nine Lessons and Carols service in Accra to celebrate Christmas and reaffirm the role of culture and creativity in promoting national unity, identity, and economic transformation.

The event, attended by the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, as well as heads and staff of the ministry and its agencies, marked the birth of Jesus Christ through poetry recitals, musical performances, and dramatic presentations depicting the historical events surrounding the nativity.

Speaking on the theme: "Light of the World: A Culture-Incorporated Christmas Experience," Mrs. Gomashie described the Nine Lessons and Carols as a cherished tradition that provides an opportunity for reflection, celebration, and togetherness as Ghanaians prepare for the festive season.

She said the theme reflected both the spiritual significance of Christmas and the ministry's mandate as custodian of Ghana's culture and facilitator of creativity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to her, the "Light of the World" narrative symbolises the triumph of goodness over despair, unity over division, and peace over conflict, while culture and creativity serve as powerful lights that project Ghana's identity, enhance its global image, and contribute to economic growth.

Mrs. Gomashie noted that the arts, including music, theatre, film, dance, crafts, fashion, and literature, offer platforms for expressing faith, values, and heritage in ways that resonate both locally and internationally.

This, she explained, informed the blending of traditional carols with cultural performances to present a distinctly Ghanaian interpretation of the Christmas story.

Additionally, the minister highlighted milestones achieved by the sector, including destination promotion, heritage preservation, and creative entrepreneurship, and called for renewed teamwork, empathy, and service in the year ahead.

She expressed appreciation to the National Theatre, performers, and partners, and wished Ghanaians a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.