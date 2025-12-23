Ghana: Affirmative Action Gender Act - Queen Mothers Association Urges Full Implementation

The President of the National Queen Mothers Association and the Queen Mother of Nkonya Traditional Area, Nana Otubea II, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to fully implement the Affirmative Gender Equity law.

Ghana's Parliament passed the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Bill into law on July 30, 2024, marking a historic moment after years of advocacy, with former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assenting to it in September 2024, making it the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

This landmark legislation aims to boost female representation, mandating targets like 30 per cent by 2026, and promoting gender parity in public life and decision-making roles.

Nana Otubea argued that a fully implemented Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121) must consider the inclusion of Queen Mothers into the National House of Chiefs.

The President of the National Association of Queen Mothers, who also doubles as the President of the Oti Regional Association of Queen Mothers, made the appeal at a press conference at Nkonya Ahenkro in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region on Saturday.

Nana Otubea said Queen Mothers played an important role in fostering peace and promoting unity in the society.

Again, she said that Queen Mothers were agents of development, adding that the call by some prominent chiefs not to include them was unfortunate.

She, therefore, urged Ghanaians to embrace all shades of opinions, including those from Queen Mothers.

Nana Otubea commended Parliament for passing the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), saying it would deepen Ghana's democratic and governance architecture.

Moreover, the President of the Oti Regional Association of Queen Mothers said Ghana is cast in a good light across the globe because of the progress it continued to make in ensuring gender parity.