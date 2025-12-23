Ghana: Govt to Introduce E-Visa in 2026

THE Government has announced plans to introduce an Electronic Visa (e-Visa) policy in the first quarter of 2026 as part of renewed efforts to deepen engagement with the African diaspora and make travel to Ghana easier, faster and more affordable.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed this at the closing of the 2025 Diaspora Summit held in Accra on Saturday, aimed at strengthening Ghana's Pan-African commitment.

According to the Minister, the e-Visa regime would include a special concession for Africans in the diaspora, who would enjoy reduced application fees compared to other travellers.

He explained that the policy was intended to remove long-standing barriers to travel and encourage frequent visits, investment and reconnection with the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Ablakwa said the new visa system would also be guided by the principle of reciprocity, where the country's visa charges would reflect what the citizens paid to enter other countries.

The Minister also revealed that President Mahama had directed the fast-tracking of processes to restore Ghana Airways, the country's defunct national carrier.

He said a technical committee set up by the President was close to completing its work, raising hopes of the airline's imminent return.

Mr Ablakwa argued that a national airline would keep travel revenues within the Ghanaian economy and create opportunities to offer discounted fares to participants of major national events such as the Diaspora Summit.

The Minister described the 2025 Diaspora Summit as a turning point in the country's relationship with its global diaspora, noting that it marked a shift towards institutionalising diaspora participation as a permanent element of state policy.

The Minister said the real success of the summit would be measured by the implementation of its recommendations, announcing that follow-up actions would begin immediately as preparations start for an expanded 2026 Diaspora Summit.