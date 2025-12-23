Ghana: Speaker Urges Improved Remuneration for Journalists, Supports Media Freedom

22 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benjamin ARCTON-TETTEY

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has called for better remuneration for journalists, emphasising that their work is crucial to the country's democratic development.

He said Parliament was open to considering any bill, including a private members bill, aimed at improving the conditions of service for media personnel.

Mr. Bagbin made the remarks at the Parliamentary Media Press Soiree and Recognition Night held at Parliament House's forecourt in Accra on Sunday, an event honouring the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) for their work throughout the year.

He stressed that journalists served the nation and public, noting that their output was "even more valuable than what is manufactured from factories."

He welcomed a proposal from the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for a private members bill on journalists' welfare and pledged Parliament's support in facilitating its preparation.

The Speaker also urged journalists to uphold responsible journalism and ethical standards, asserting that "the health of every society and our democracy depends on the responsibility of not only the media but even those who use the words."

He promised continued support for the media, including enhancing internet connectivity, improving travel opportunities, and strengthening Parliament's media relations, public engagement, and broadcasting departments.

Mr. Bagbin further encouraged the PPC to hold legislators accountable, particularly regarding conduct on the parliamentary floor.

The GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended Parliament for recognising the PPC's contributions to democratic governance and urged lawmakers to resist laws that restrict press freedom. He also endorsed the move to draft a private members bill on standardised journalists' remuneration.

Dean of the PPC, Mr. Simon Agianab, through his vice, Mr. Stephen Odoi-Larbi, described the event as an opportunity for reflection on successes and challenges over the year. Several PPC members were recognised for their dedication and hard work.

The event was attended by the Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and members of Parliament's media relations department.

