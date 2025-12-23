Ghana: Ablakwa Commissions 6 Staff Buses to Boost Welfare, Productivity At Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commissioned six 29-seater 2025-model Toyota Coaster buses for staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at improving welfare, punctuality, and productivity.

The intervention forms part of broader institutional reforms being pursued by the Ministry to enhance working conditions and operational efficiency, especially at a time of growing demands on Ghana’s Foreign Service.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Ablakwa said the acquisition responded directly to concerns raised by staff during his first engagement with workers after assuming office earlier this year, when transportation challenges featured prominently.

He recalled that many staff, particularly junior officers, spoke candidly about the daily stress of commuting, prompting his pledge to provide staff buses within his first year in office to ease the burden on hardworking personnel.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister situated the move within the wider national context of urban transport challenges, noting that long queues, traffic congestion, and peak-hour delays often leave workers exhausted and less prepared for the following workday.

"I am delighted that we have been able to lift that burden," he said, adding that reliable and comfortable transport was crucial for Foreign Service officers whose duties demand formal dressing, long hours, and constant readiness.

Beyond staff welfare, Mr. Ablakwa said the buses would also support protocol and logistical operations, including official events and the movement of visiting delegations, particularly during periods of heightened diplomatic activity and international engagements.

He appealed to the assigned drivers to strictly observe road safety regulations and uphold the image of the Ministry, while directing the Estate and General Services Bureau to enforce a robust maintenance regime to protect the investment.

The availability of official transport, he noted, was expected to improve punctuality, morale, and productivity, enabling staff to arrive earlier, better prepared, and more focused on delivering results.

The Chief Director, Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, assured that management would ensure the buses were used strictly for approved purposes and maintained under a rigorous schedule to guarantee long-term service.

Madam Ninette Ivo of the Estate and General Services Bureau described the commissioning as a fitting end to the year, saying the buses reflected a people-centred leadership approach that prioritises staff welfare to enhance service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Staff members welcomed the initiative and pledged to safeguard the vehicles through proper use, cleanliness, and adherence to maintenance schedules.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q