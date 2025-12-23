Ghana: Bechem United Escapes Relegation Zone With 2-0 Win

22 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bechem United secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Swedru All Blacks at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Saturday, temporarily moving out of the relegation zone. Augustine Okrah converted a penalty in the 18th minute, giving the Hunters an early lead. Nine minutes later, Darlvin Yeboah doubled the advantage, capping a dominant first-half display.

Swedru All Blacks pushed harder in the second half but could not break through Bechem's disciplined defence. The win lifts Bechem United to 12th place on the league table, easing relegation fears, while Swedru All Blacks remain 10th.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC strengthened their home record with a 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Tuba Astroturf. Aminu Adams opened the scoring in the 20th minute, followed by Razak Salifu in the 55th minute and Seidu Suraj in the 72nd. Patrick Kofi Ansu scored a late consolation goal for the visitors in the 80th minute, but it wasn't enough to prevent Dreams FC from recording back-to-back home wins.

