Ghana: Aduana FC, Hearts of Oak Share Spoils At Dormaa

22 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Aduana FC and Accra Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw in a tense Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday 14 clash at Dormaa yesterday.

The Phobians have struggled historically at Dormaa over the past three seasons and were eager to break the jinx, but Aduana FC maintained their impressive unbeaten home run. Both teams created scoring opportunities, with Aduana starting the match aggressively, while Hearts of Oak later controlled possession and looked threatening in attack. Despite several chances, the goalkeepers of both sides delivered crucial saves, keeping the scoreboard level.

Meanwhile, Karela United ended Vision FC's poor run with a 1-0 victory at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale. Malik Abuabakar scored the decisive goal in the 56th minute, shortly after the second half began, giving Karela United a deserved lead. The hosts had dominated the first half through key chances by Bless Ege and Eric Antwi, while Vision FC struggled to convert their opportunities. Abuabakar was later substituted for Zaidan Mohammed, while Danlad Nuhu replaced Bless Ege.

The results keep Aduana FC unbeaten at home, while Hearts of Oak remain determined to improve their away performance. Karela United's victory provides a boost as they look to climb the league table.

