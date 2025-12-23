Ghana/Angola: Team Ghana Shines At 2025 African Youth Games in Angola

Ghana's youth athletes returned home triumphantly after a remarkable performance at the 2025 African Youth Games held in Luanda, Angola. Competing across 12 sporting disciplines, the team secured a total of 21 medals: three gold, six silver, and 12 bronze, showcasing Ghana's growing depth in youth sports and commitment to talent development.

The standout performances came in badminton, boxing, and athletics.

Badminton: Ghana clinched Gold in Boys Doubles and Girls Doubles, Silver in Mixed Doubles, and Bronze in Girls Singles, Mixed Relay, and Mixed Doubles. Key athletes included Adu-Mintah Obapomba, Adu Moslena Ama Korama, Racheal Quarcoo, and Andy Amofa.

Boxing: Four Ghanaian boxers earned medals, with Margaret Angel Naa Oyoo winning Bronze in the women's 46-48kg category. Richardson Ofori and Rahman Ablorh won Gold and Silver, respectively, while William Laryea claimed Bronze.

Athletics: Track and field athletes delivered notable performances with Coffie Mary winning Silver in Women's 400m hurdles, Evans Agyemang earning Bronze, and Eghan Christina taking two Bronze medals in Girls Triple Jump and Long Jump.

Other medal-winning sports included weightlifting, golf, karate, and taekwondo, with Naa Aku Ansaba Tackey claiming three Silver medals in weightlifting and Kingsley Afful, Edward Amartey, and Maxwell Ofei securing Bronze in golf, karate, and taekwondo, respectively.

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Richard Akpokavie, praised the athletes for their outstanding performance, emphasizing the value of exposure and experience gained at the Games.

"The team's performance reinforces the importance of continued investment in youth sports development and provides motivation for young Ghanaians to pursue excellence across diverse sporting disciplines," he remarked.

Sports Minister, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, also lauded the team, stating:

"Ghana's performance at the games highlights the country's potential in various sports. I am optimistic about Ghana's future in continental and global youth competitions."

The African Youth Games served as a vital development platform, offering emerging athletes a pathway to major competitions, including the Youth Olympic Games. The team's return home on Saturday was met with pride and celebration, recognizing the dedication of athletes, coaches, and officials.

Ghana's participation in the Games was made possible through collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).