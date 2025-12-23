Ghana: GDFF Honours Dr Agyemang Rawlings for Support to Deaf Football

22 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Agyemang Rawlings

The Ghana Deaf Football Federation (GDFF) on Friday presented a citation to Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korle Constituency, in recognition of her unwavering support for the federation's activities.

This marks the second recognition in the month, following a similar presentation to Dr James Orleans-Lindsay of J.L. Properties, another patron of the GDFF.

According to Mr Ransford Lartey, GDFF Public Relations Officer, Dr Agyemang Rawlings has been a pillar of support over the years, and the federation deemed it important to honour her contributions.

"We presented the citation and certificate of recognition for her unconditional love and support for the GDFF. We hope this gesture inspires her to continue uplifting our deaf footballers," Mr Lartey said.

The GDFF also briefed her on their impending World Cup qualification in Cameroon and the outstanding debts from their last World Cup participation in Malaysia.

Receiving the citation, Dr Agyemang Rawlings expressed gratitude and promised to work with other patrons to ensure the GDFF gains the recognition it deserves. She stressed the importance of supporting people with disabilities just like able-bodied individuals to make life more inclusive and bearable.

Also present at the event were GDFF officials, including President Mr Christopher Ekpo, Secretary-General Patrick Johnson, Deputy Team Manager Kwame Attah, Head Coach Godfred Baffoe, and Interpreter Kwame Anniah Asampana.

