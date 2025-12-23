Liberia: 'Criminal & Deceitful'

Senator Bartekwa terms Hummingbird concession, wants de-ratification

Hummingbird Resources Liberia, Inc. entered into a Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia, granting the company rights to explore and develop mineral resources in Grand Kru, Sinoe, and RiverGee Counties. Senator Bartekwa's Allegations

By Lincoln G. Peters

Chair of the Senate Committee on Concession & Investment and Grand Kru County Senator Bartekwa has publicly accused Hummingbird Resources Liberia, Inc. of engaging in criminal and deceitful practices and has recommended immediate de-ratification.

Addressing a major press conference over the weekend, following the reading and submission of his letter to the Senate plenary regarding the company, Senator Bartekwa alleged that the company deliberately misrepresented its operational capacity and intentions to both the Liberian government and the affected communities in which it secured the right to operate.

According to Sen. Bartekwa, Hummingbird Resources not only failed to commence meaningful operations but also created false expectations regarding job creation, infrastructure development, and economic benefits.

He argues that these actions constitute a breach of trust and a violation of the terms outlined in the Mineral Development Agreement.

Furthermore, Sen. Bartekwa claims that the company's prolonged inactivity since 2019 is not due to external challenges or unforeseeable circumstances but rather stems from a lack of genuine commitment and capacity to fulfill its obligations.

He contends that this behavior amounts to misleading the government and undermining public confidence in concession agreements.

The inactivity of Hummingbird Resources Liberia, Inc. has had substantial economic and social repercussions for Grand Kru, Sinoe, and RiverGee Counties.

The anticipated benefits, such as employment opportunities, local business growth, and community development projects, have failed to materialize. Many residents, who initially welcomed the agreement with optimism, now express frustration and disappointment over unfulfilled promises.

Sen. Bartekwa recommended that, considering the highly unfair attitude of the company to the people of the three affected counties, he wants the Senate Plenary to empower its relevant committees to inquire from the National Investment Commission and the government why Hummingbird Resources Liberia Inc. has not started operation after acquiring its concession from the Government of Liberia since publication into handbills on April 10, 2019.

"I beseechingly request that if there is no justifiable reason for which the company has not started its operations, the agreement should be de-ratified to allow other interested investors to forge partnership with the government for the counties named above. So, I wrote to bring to the attention of the plenary the deceitful, criminal, and unwarranted attitude of Hummingbird Resources Liberia Inc. This company misled the government of Liberia about its capacity and entered into a Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the government of Liberia in 2019 to carry out Mineral exploration and mining, when it did not have the capacity to do so." Senator Bartekwa disclosed. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.