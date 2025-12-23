Liberia: Wli Takes Giant Step to Combat Elderly Poverty & Neglect

-Distributes Christmas food and non-food items to 35 old folks in Paynesville

In keeping with Christian values and the Christmas celebration, the Word of Life International (WLI), a Christian non-profit organization and Ministry, through its Ageing Project, has taken a giant step to provide essential food and non-food items to thirty-five old folks and ageing parents in the Pipeline Road, Bassa Town Community, aiming to address elderly poverty and social neglect.

The purpose of the initiative is to show love, combat neglect, and support those struggling to provide for themselves, aligning with Christian values, ethics, and the festival celebration. The WLI Ageing Project aims to combat elder abuse, neglect, and poverty by advocating for greater government support for the elderly.

WLI is a faith-based, Christian organization established in 1998, with a U.S. branch, and was accredited as an International NGO by the Liberian government and also obtained Consultative Status with the United Nations in 2018. During the donation, each of the old folks walked away with one bag of 25kg rice, cooking Oil, vitamins, money for transportation, among others.

Remarking and presenting the items, Ms. Rebecca KG. Nyamndo, WLI Ageing Project Support Coordinator and focal person, said that the gesture is a continuation of their old-folks project, adding that their vision and aspiration is to see old-folks healthy and excited.

According to her, she intends to increase the number of ageing beneficiaries from 35-500 in all fifteen counties and neighboring countries, adding that they want to ensure there are safe homes for old folks, especially the physically challenged, while extending appreciation to partners and investors for the support of the Ageing Support Project in Liberia.

" The donation today is done through our Chief Executive Officer, who has this great innovation of seeing the elderly excited through a humanitarian gesture since the launch of the project on October 20, 2022. He gives this as a token of celebration and wishes everyone a happy and merry Christmas. He intends to move into other countries, including Guinea, Sierra Leone, and others," she concluded.

Also speaking, the Senior Pastor and National Overseer of WLI, Rev. Anderson F. Vanwen, Senior, and Mr. Augustine K. Ndorbor, WLI Program Manager, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to the CEO and Partners for the support, while urging the old folks to ensure that God is the cornerstone of their lives.

"You have to ensure that God is the cornerstone of your lives because he is the one keeping you alive. Furthermore, we need to keep a close eye on your health and surroundings, as mosquito bites can cause illness. Lastly, as you receive these gifts for the season, please let your children stay home with you, as there will be too many things happening. Please talk to your children to keep off the streets," they noted.

Remarking on behalf of the Ageing beneficiaries, Mr. Aloysius Tokpa praised the gesture. He offered prayers for the Executive Director and partners, noting that his continued love and support have strengthened hope and breathed life into them.

" We thank him again for looking out for us. It's our prayer that God will continue to bless him and his partners. We prayed that wherever this money and support are coming from, his pocket will never run dry. We will talk to our children to keep off the streets. Also, we have been told here about the health benefits and the importance of regular medical checkups, so we are keeping our environment clean. WLI helps us with the health aspect for medical examination." He concluded.