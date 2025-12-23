Liberia: Jeety Launches Annual Christmas Outreach for Liberia's Needy

Renowned Indian business tycoon Upjit Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, has officially launched his annual Christmas celebration for vulnerable communities across Monrovia, sustaining a humanitarian tradition that has lasted for nearly a decade.

The initiative commenced on December 20 at Jeety's Conglomerate headquarters in Via Town and forms part of his year-round feeding program, which operates daily throughout the Liberian capital.

Through the program, hot cooked meals are provided to some of Liberia's most marginalized citizens, including street children, elderly individuals, and families facing severe food insecurity.

"This celebration is not just about Christmas," Jeety said during the opening ceremony in Monrovia. "It is about dignity and ensuring that no one is forgotten during this special season."

The annual Christmas outreach features expanded meal distributions, gift packages, and entertainment for beneficiaries. This year's celebration is expected to benefit thousands of vulnerable Liberians across multiple locations in the coming days.

Jeety's daily feeding initiative has become a vital part of Liberia's social welfare landscape, operating consistently regardless of season or circumstance. Hot meals are distributed at designated centers in both urban and peri-urban communities, helping to combat chronic hunger among at-risk populations.

Beneficiaries say the consistency of Jeety's support has made a meaningful difference in their lives. The Christmas celebration will continue throughout the holiday season, with special events planned for Christmas Day and New Year's Day. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.