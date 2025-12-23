Liberia: Speaker Koon Gets Rousing Welcome in Maryland County

Maryland, Southeast, December 22, 2025: Citizens of Maryland County on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20, 2025, accorded a rousing and colorful welcome to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard N. Koon, as he arrived in the county as part of his nationwide engagement tour.

Speaker Koon, a native of Liberia's southeast, was received by a massive crowd comprising traditional chiefs, elders, women, youth, and religious groups who lined the streets to welcome him into the county.

The Speaker is currently touring Liberia's fifteen counties, with particular focus on the southeastern region, including Maryland County, to engage citizens and gather firsthand information on their needs and concerns.

He was accompanied by River Gee County Representative Alex Paul, among other officials. Addressing citizens, Speaker Koon urged his kinsmen to reflect on the impact of government initiatives implemented over the past one to two years under the current administration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He emphasized that the government has made notable efforts under the leadership of President Joseph Nyema Boakai, whom Liberians elected during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

"Marylanders, you have seen what has come to you in just one to two years. If you choose again those who did not fix your roads and did nothing for you, you will get the same result. But I believe you will not do that when the time comes," Speaker Koon stated.

Acknowledging the overwhelming support, Speaker Koon disembarked to engage with citizens, shaking hands and expressing gratitude for their unwavering backing during the 2023 elections.

The Speaker later proceeded to the palava hut in Harper, where traditional chiefs welcomed him with a customary Maryland kola nut ceremony.

As he traveled to other parts of the county, men, women, and children from various towns and villages once again gathered along the roadsides to welcome him. His visit culminated in a citizens' engagement meeting at the Harper Administration Building, marking the end of a vibrant and inspiring day.

During the engagement, Speaker Koon announced a major scholarship program for students in Maryland County.

He pledged 50 scholarships for students enrolling at the Maryland County Vocational and Technical Institute (MVTI), and nine scholarships for students enrolling at William V. S. Tubman University, and three international scholarships for students pursuing a Master of Science (MSc) degree abroad.

He pointed out that names of beneficiaries should be submitted through each District Commissioner, the Superintendent, Mayors, and Representatives," he said.

Speaker Koon also reaffirmed his commitment to working with Maryland County legislators to address the longstanding salary concerns of traditional chiefs across the county. He further promised to engage President Boakai on broader issues affecting citizens.

While in the county, Speaker Koon also visited J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper, where he pledged to provide a bus to support staff transportation.

He acknowledged the hospital's existing challenges and promised to work with the Maryland County Legislative Caucus to address them.

The Speaker's visit included engagements in Karluway, Pleebo, and Harper, drawing large crowds at each stop. Citizens conducted a traditional welcome ceremony, describing him as "their own son from the southeast" and reaffirming their support.

Several residents expressed optimism and renewed confidence in the government, praising the Speaker's outreach and dedication to the southeast.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traditional leaders and elders, speaking during the Harper engagement, described the visit of the Speaker of the 55th National Legislature and Unity Party member as encouraging, noting Maryland County's historical significance as the home of Liberia's 18th President, the late William V. S. Tubman.

Speaker Koon is expected to continue his tour to other southeastern counties, including Grand Kru, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh.

His visit underscores his commitment to understanding the aspirations of the people and promoting hope, unity, and development in the southeast.

The Speaker's presence in Maryland County sparked waves of excitement, with residents chanting slogans such as: "You leave us, oh... that the Speaker we want!" and "God has answered our prayers!" -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.