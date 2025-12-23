Liberia: NaFAA Launches Key Initiatives to Revitalize Fisheries Sector

The Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Cyrus Saygbeh, concluded a weeklong tour of Liberia's southeastern coastal counties on Saturday, signaling a decisive push to strengthen the nation's fisheries sector amid growing threats from illegal foreign incursions.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Saygbeh visited Maryland, Sinoe, and Grand Kru counties to conduct comprehensive on-the-ground assessments of local fishery industries. The tour focused on identifying infrastructural gaps, monitoring compliance with fisheries regulations, and planning targeted interventions to boost productivity, sustainability, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

"This tour is a game-changer for coastal communities," said Lewis Konoe, NaFAA Communications Director, noting that the initiative ensures national fisheries policies are aligned with grassroots realities and the needs of local fishers.

A major highlight of the tour was the announcement of a secured parcel of land in Maryland County for the construction of a state-of-the-art regional NaFAA headquarters, fully funded by the World Bank's Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project. The facility will feature advanced monitoring equipment, laboratories, and training centers, designed to oversee marine and aquaculture activities across the southeast.

"This headquarters will be fully equipped to provide real-time data on vessel movements and fish stock levels, strengthening enforcement and management across the region," Konoe told reporters. Construction is scheduled to commence between January and February 2026, with an official dedication expected in June 2026.

Complementing this, NaFAA has allocated funds for the development of two fish landing clusters under the OPEC Fisheries Project--one in Hoffman Station, Maryland County, and the others in Grand Cess and Sasstown, Grand Kru County.

The Maryland cluster will include dedicated dry and fresh fish markets, a large cold storage unit to reduce post-harvest losses, and processing areas to support fishmongers. "This will empower women in the value chain, who often handle up to 70% of fish processing and marketing in these areas," Konoe emphasized.

In Grand Kru, the clusters will also incorporate essential community amenities, including an elementary school and a basic clinic, addressing longstanding rural infrastructure gaps. Konoe highlighted that these projects are part of a broader strategy to combat illegal fishing by Ivorian and Ghanaian trawlers, which have severely depleted Liberian waters and cost the economy millions annually. Similar clusters have already been constructed in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, signaling a nationwide rollout of the initiative.

In a parallel development, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has directed NaFAA to reduce fishermen's license fees, making formal compliance more accessible for local operators. Fees for Kru canoes have been reduced from US$50 to US$30, one-horsepower canoes from US$250 to US$175, and 16-40 horsepower canoes from US$475 to US$350.

"We urge all fishermen to register and adhere to NaFAA guidelines--compliance ensures access to markets, protection from poachers, and fewer operational obstacles," Konoe stated. Officials estimate that the reductions could increase the number of licensed vessels by 30% over the coming year, formalizing a greater portion of Liberia's artisanal fishing fleet.

Throughout the tour, Acting DG Saygbeh held town hall meetings with fishmongers, county superintendents, traditional leaders, and development partners. Discussions focused on key sector challenges, including gear modernization, climate impacts on fish stocks, and strategies to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

"The southeast's fisheries are the backbone of food security and livelihoods for thousands of Liberians. Our interventions will ensure these resources are managed sustainably for current and future generations," Saygbeh remarked during a session in Maryland County.

Liberia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), rich in tuna and small pelagic fish, faces overexploitation, with recent audits indicating that up to 40% of catches are lost to IUU fishing. The new projects--including the regional headquarters, landing clusters, and reduced licensing fees--promise to not only strengthen enforcement but also generate economic ripple effects, including job creation and increased protein supply to inland markets.

The tour has been hailed by local stakeholders as a model for decentralized governance and community-focused policy. A representative of Grand Kru fishers remarked, "This is a people-centered policy in action. We finally feel that our voices are heard, and the support is coming directly to our communities."