Liberia: Jeety Kicks Off Christmas Celebration for Vulnerable Liberians

Business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, widely known as Jeety, has once again spread holiday cheer across Monrovia, launching his annual Christmas celebration for some of Liberia's most vulnerable citizens.

The tradition, which has been ongoing for nearly a decade, is an extension of Jeety's year-round feeding program, reflecting his sustained commitment to social welfare.

The Christmas celebration began on December 20 at the headquarters of Jeety's conglomerate in Via Town and drew scores of beneficiaries, including street children, the elderly, and families facing severe food insecurity.

The initiative provides hot, cooked meals and gift packages, combining sustenance with festive cheer for those who need it most.

"This celebration is not just about Christmas. It's about dignity and ensuring that no one is forgotten during this season," Jeety told the gathering, emphasizing the importance of caring for society's marginalized members.

The annual event is more than just a one-day effort. It amplifies Jeety's daily feeding program, which operates consistently throughout the year at designated centers in urban and peri-urban areas.

The program addresses chronic hunger and provides reliable nourishment to thousands of Liberians, offering hope and stability to those struggling to make ends meet.

This year, the Christmas celebration is expected to benefit thousands of Liberians across multiple locations in the coming days, culminating in special events on Christmas Day and New Year's.

In addition to hot meals, the festivities include entertainment and gift distributions, creating a joyous atmosphere for children and adults alike.

Speaking about the impact of the initiative, one beneficiary shared, "We look forward to his visits every year. The meals and gifts give us hope, especially during the festive season. It makes us feel seen and cared for."

Jeety's philanthropic efforts have, over the years, become a fixture in Liberia's social welfare landscape. By combining consistent feeding programs with seasonal celebrations, he has not only alleviated hunger but also fostered a sense of community and inclusion, particularly for those often overlooked in society.

As the Christmas celebration unfolds across Monrovia, Jeety's message is clear: festive joy is most meaningful when shared, and the spirit of the season shines brightest when it uplifts the lives of those who need it most.