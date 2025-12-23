Liberia: Silence Was Safer Than 'No', but It Won't Be Next Time

The Ivanhoe Concession and Access Agreement did not pass because everyone in the Legislature suddenly agreed.

-

It passed because opposing it had become harder to explain than allowing it to move forward. What the country witnessed over the past weeks was not a show of full-throated consensus, but a careful dance around a decision that had already been settled in the court of public opinion.

One of the clearest signals came not from the "yes" votes, but from the silences. Lawmakers who had spoken in favor of the agreement during hearings, or whose counties stand to benefit directly from new jobs, port activity, and infrastructure investment, chose to abstain or quietly step aside when the moment of decision arrived. That silence was not neutral. It reflected a reality many lawmakers understood but were unwilling to say plainly: voting "no" would have required defending a status quo that most Liberians now see as holding the country back.

For years, major infrastructure decisions could be delayed or reshaped behind closed doors, far from public scrutiny. This time was different. The idea of opening the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor to multiple users had been widely discussed, explained, and debated. By the time the agreement reached the floor, many Liberians were no longer asking what Ivanhoe stood to gain, but what Liberia stood to lose by dragging its feet once again. That shift in thinking mattered.

Abstention became a safe space. It allowed lawmakers with long-standing relationships or political discomfort to avoid openly standing against a deal that had strong public backing. Silence, in this case, was a way of acknowledging that the ground had shifted, even if some were not ready to stand squarely on it.

At the same time, the vote revealed something else worth noting. Several lawmakers who were expected to resist the Ivanhoe deal instead voted "yes," even though they have professional or business ties to ArcelorMittal Liberia, a company that has long opposed multi-user rail access. Those votes deserve recognition. They showed that, at least in this instance, some lawmakers were able to separate personal or commercial relationships from a decision they believed served the national interest.

That said, this moment should not be mistaken for a blank check. The same lawmakers who voted "yes" on Ivanhoe -- especially those with close contractual ties to ArcelorMittal -- will soon face another test if the long-anticipated Third Amendment to AML's Mineral Development Agreement ever makes it to the President's desk and is forwarded to the Legislature. When that day comes, silence will no longer be enough.

Liberians will be watching to see whether the same lawmakers who stepped aside quietly during the Ivanhoe process will again choose abstention over clarity. They will also be watching those who broke ranks to support a multi-user rail system to see whether they will apply the same independent judgment to any AML agreement placed before them -- especially if it contains clauses that could weaken Liberia's control over its infrastructure, limit competition, or lock the country into another generation of one-sided concessions.

ArcelorMittal has already had two proposed amendments rejected because they did not meet the country's interests. That history matters. Patriotism in lawmaking is not measured by loyalty to a company, but by the willingness to say no when the terms are wrong, no matter who is asking.

The Ivanhoe Agreement passed not because every lawmaker was convinced, but because the people were paying attention. Public understanding, steady reporting, and open debate narrowed the space for quiet resistance. That is a healthy development for Liberia's democracy. It means that big decisions can no longer be made, or blocked, without explanation.

This moment should be a reminder going forward. Silence can sometimes move a process along, but it does not build trust. When the next major agreement comes -- especially one tied to a company with deep roots and deep influence in Liberia -- lawmakers will be expected to speak clearly and act firmly. The country has shown that it is watching, listening, and learning. And once the people are engaged, there is no going back to business as usual.