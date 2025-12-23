Liberia: Afa Transforms Marginalized Lives Through Education, Entrepreneurship

The Arise from Ashes NGO (AFA) is making a lasting impact in Liberia by empowering marginalized and vulnerable populations through comprehensive education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, Founder and Executive Director Madam Emily Ekua Erskine addressed residents in Peace Island, Paynesville, highlighting the organization's wide-ranging programs in Montserrado and Maryland Counties.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, AFA holds consultative status with the Economic and Social Commission of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Catalyst Now Movement.

Its work has received national recognition, including a Certificate of Appreciation from the Tubman University Alumni Association (TC-TUAA) in September 2025 for its support of Liberian youths.

Madam Erskine explained that the organization exists to uplift those affected by war, poverty, homelessness, substance abuse, violence, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

"Arise From Ashes supports war victims, marginalized and stigmatized individuals, homeless street youths, and women living with violence or addiction," she said. "Our mission is to guide them toward financial independence and sustainable livelihoods."

Education is at the heart of AFA's mission. In 2020, the NGO launched a tailoring and fashion design school called Sew It Right (SIR) in New Georgia Estate, which has trained more than 40 young women.

To address the needs of victims of gender-based violence, AFA enrolled 40 women from Peace Island and Pagos Island in vocational programs at NETLIB/NVTI, teaching skills in cosmetology, interior decoration, computer science, auto mechanics, hotel management, catering, and tailoring.

In 2024, AFA extended support to teenage mothers in Maryland County, providing scholarships to 44 girls to return to school.

The NGO also supported two young girls pursuing specialized education programs, including nursing and high school studies at Shalom Christian Academy in Peace Island.

In addition, AFA supports approximately 10 male students at Tubman University, with three graduates as of November 2025.

"Education is not just about literacy--it is about creating meaningful opportunities, independence, and the ability to contribute to society," Madam Erskine said.

She recognizes donors from the Geneva State, Geneva City, Salève Foundation and Geneva Communes for their valuable support

Beyond education, AFA is committed to equipping its beneficiaries with tools for financial independence. After completing vocational training, graduates receive one year of support to establish their own businesses. This includes assistance in finding shops, paying rent, and providing tools and equipment necessary to launch their enterprises.

Since 2024, AFA has facilitated the establishment of multiple businesses, including auto-mechanic shops, cosmetology salons, interior decoration businesses, catering services, street food vendors, tailoring workshops, and internet cafés in Monrovia and Harper. The NGO has also supported agricultural entrepreneurship, providing land, animals, and access to cultivation to young farmers.

"Through entrepreneurship, our beneficiaries gain not only livelihoods but also confidence, self-reliance, and a sense of dignity," Madam Erskine explained. "We aim to transform lives by turning skills into sustainable sources of income."

AFA's initiatives extend into rural areas, particularly through its Resilience Farm in Barrobo, Maryland County. Established in 2021, the 79-acre agro ecological farm employs sustainable, chemical-free farming practices while training youth in agriculture. The farm integrates livestock management to enhance soil fertility and production and is overseen by professional trainers from Benin, Uganda, Tubman University, and Agro-Tech Liberia.

The project has benefited 40 rural women, 20 young men, and approximately 350 community members across seven schools in Maryland County. Women generate income by selling crops in local markets, fostering both economic empowerment and sustainable practices.

"Our agroecology project demonstrates that sustainable farming can be both profitable and socially transformative," Madam Erskine said. "It equips young people with the knowledge and skills to create livelihoods while preserving the environment."

AFA also addresses the social and psychological challenges faced by marginalized youth. Since 2023, the NGO has assisted approximately 45 young men from the ghettos of Maryland County who are recovering from substance abuse. The holistic program combines rehabilitation, vocational training, education, and sports therapy.

Rehabilitation includes detoxification and therapy at JJ Dossen Hospital, while reintegration provides access to education, vocational programs, and employment or entrepreneurial opportunities. Sports, particularly surfing in partnership with Wave for Change NGO, serve as a therapeutic tool to improve physical health, mental well-being, self-esteem, and community integration.

"Sports provide structure, discipline, and a positive alternative to risky behaviors," Madam Erskine said. "Through this holistic approach, youth regain confidence, purpose, and a path toward productive lives."

In addition to its educational and rehabilitation programs, AFA addresses critical sanitation needs in schools. In 2024, the NGO renovated 14 outdated and dilapidated toilets at Our Lady of Fatima Elementary and High Schools in Harper, Maryland County, serving 1,777 students and faculty under unsafe conditions. Before renovation, overcrowding and broken facilities negatively affected students' health and academic performance.

"These renovations help repair the legacy of Liberia's civil war," Madam Erskine said. "By improving sanitation, we protect student health and create environments conducive to learning and growth."

Through its multi-pronged programs, AFA addresses education, vocational training, entrepreneurship, psychosocial rehabilitation, agroecology, and sanitation. This comprehensive approach empowers individuals socially, economically, and mentally, fostering resilience and independence among Liberia's most vulnerable populations.

"Arise From Ashes puts smiles on faces, brings hope to the hopeless, and empowers individuals to reach their full potential," Madam Erskine said. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that support reaches those who need it most."

Looking ahead, Madam Erskine called on stakeholders, donors, and the broader Liberian community to support AFA's initiatives. "We have already reached Montserrado and Maryland Counties, but there is still much work to be done," she said. "By empowering youth, women, and marginalized communities, we are investing in Liberia's future. We invite partners to join us in transforming lives and building a stronger, more resilient nation."

Meanwhile, AFA also donated essential food items and sports materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), supporting vulnerable young people across Montserrado and Maryland Counties.

The donation ceremony, held at the Liberia Refugee, Repatriation, and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) Camp in Johnsonville Township, brought together government officials, community leaders, and beneficiaries, highlighting the critical role of NGOs in addressing youth marginalization, substance abuse, and lack of access to education and recreational resources.