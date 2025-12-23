Liberia: CSA Boss Launches Book On Gender Inequality in Liberian Workplaces

22 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Emery Watson

Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., has launched a groundbreaking research-based book examining the impact of gender inequality in Liberian workplaces, warning that discrimination against women undermines employee well-being, institutional performance, and national development.

Titled The Effect of Gender Inequality in Liberian Workplaces: Implications for Employee Performance and Well-Being, the book is drawn from Dr. Joekai's Ph.D. dissertation in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at Adler University. Speaking at the launch, he described the publication as both a personal academic milestone and a national call to action, stressing that gender inequality is a systemic performance issue rather than merely a social concern.

Based on qualitative interviews with nine professional women from public institutions, NGOs, education, and the health sector in Monrovia, the study identifies key challenges including barriers to career advancement, socio-cultural stereotypes, persistent gender pay gaps, weak enforcement of workplace policies, and discrimination and harassment. The findings link these practices to stress, burnout, disengagement, and reduced productivity.

Dr. Joekai said the research directly informs his work at the CSA, offering practical guidance for strengthening merit-based recruitment, organizational justice, leadership development, and employee well-being across public institutions.

He called on policymakers and organizational leaders to move beyond symbolic commitments and enforce transparent, accountable systems that protect and empower women.

Serving as Chief Patron and Chief Launcher, Prof. Dr. Robert M. Kpoto praised the book for grounding issues of equity and human dignity in evidence and policy relevance.

He noted that the study demonstrates gender inequality is a national development challenge affecting productivity, morale, and economic growth, and urged institutions and stakeholders to engage with its recommendations.

The study adds to national discourse on fair labor practices and provides a strong evidence base for enforcing the Decent Work Act and building inclusive, high-performing workplaces in Liberia.

