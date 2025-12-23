Liberia: Chap Empowers Farmers With 'Farming As a Business' in Grand Bassa, Rivercess

The Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) has successfully concluded a four-day "Farming as a Business workshop" in Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties, aimed at strengthening the capacity of local farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The training brought together more than 60 farmers from the two counties, providing them with practical knowledge on treating agriculture as a viable business. Participants were trained on the importance of value addition, proper farm management, and strategies to increase productivity and income from their crops.

The workshop was organized by CHAP with support from Concern Worldwide and the Government of Ireland through Irish Aid. It focused on equipping farmers with skills to transform subsistence farming into sustainable agribusinesses, thereby contributing to improved livelihoods and enhanced food security in Liberia.

Participants expressed gratitude to CHAP, Concern Worldwide, and Irish Aid for their continued support over the years. The farmers described the training as the first of its kind in their communities, noting that it exposed them to critical concepts on planning, marketing, and sustaining farming as a business.

At the close of the workshop, the farmers pledged to apply the knowledge and skills gained during the four-day training to improve their farming activities and support food security efforts in their respective communities.