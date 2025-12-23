Liberia: Chap Empowers Farmers With 'Farming As a Business' in Grand Bassa, Rivercess

22 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) has successfully concluded a four-day "Farming as a Business workshop" in Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties, aimed at strengthening the capacity of local farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The training brought together more than 60 farmers from the two counties, providing them with practical knowledge on treating agriculture as a viable business. Participants were trained on the importance of value addition, proper farm management, and strategies to increase productivity and income from their crops.

The workshop was organized by CHAP with support from Concern Worldwide and the Government of Ireland through Irish Aid. It focused on equipping farmers with skills to transform subsistence farming into sustainable agribusinesses, thereby contributing to improved livelihoods and enhanced food security in Liberia.

Participants expressed gratitude to CHAP, Concern Worldwide, and Irish Aid for their continued support over the years. The farmers described the training as the first of its kind in their communities, noting that it exposed them to critical concepts on planning, marketing, and sustaining farming as a business.

At the close of the workshop, the farmers pledged to apply the knowledge and skills gained during the four-day training to improve their farming activities and support food security efforts in their respective communities.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.