Gambia: Barrow Calls On Journalists to Champion Gambia's Image At 2nd Presidential-Media Dinner

President Adama Barrow has urged Gambian journalists to champion the nation's image, reaffirming his government's commitment to working hand in hand with the media in the pursuit of national development.

Speaking at the 2nd Presidential-Media Dinner in honour of the media workers, he underscored the vital role of journalism in shaping the country's narrative at home and abroad.

The event, held at State House in Banjul, brought together media practitioners from across the country in a show of solidarity between the presidency and the press. Barrow highlighted Gambia's steady rise in global press freedom rankings as evidence of his administration's achievements, stressing that continued collaboration with journalists remains central to building a stronger, more democratic nation.

President Barrow said: "I urge the media owners, editors, talk show hosts, and reporters to play a more positive and vibrant role in changing the media narratives of our Smiling Coast."

He added: "Projecting the Gambia's stability and peaceful environment and informing the public of developments and successes across the country are generally moderated through the media. Saying this indicates that my government is very much alive to the role of the media in society. Importantly, however, we have to be tactful."

The Gambia has certainly come a long way, regarding media freedom. In 2017, the country was ranked 122 out of 180 countries under a very restrictive environment.

"Since 2017, our consistently positive rankings on media freedom, diplomatic engagements, and development strides, annually brought pride to both the Government and the people. This year, the Reporters Without Borders ranked The Gambia 58 out of 180 for Press Freedom in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index. Let us not lose sight of these achievements or take them for granted. They are precious."

"Altogether, we have registered numerous media houses with the Ministry of Justice. All of them, comprising radio and television stations, newspapers, and online media platforms, operate without hindrance under the able supervision of the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services."

"Over the last eight years, we have been recording significant achievements and improvements within the media sector. Among such developments are the enactment of the Access to Information Act, the establishment of the Media Commission, and a Cyber Security Act, a necessity in this era of social media. These instruments are supposed to further entrench professionalism in the media and uphold democracy."

The Minister of Information Dr Ismalie Ceesay expressed his gratitude to President Adama Barrow for hosting yet another presidential dinner with the media, noting that relations between the government and journalists have never been as strong as they are today.

"This is a day to celebrate achievements and a night to recognise the support given to the government," he said. "The media plays a vital role, because as government, we cannot be everywhere. We recognise the value of partnership and we deeply appreciate the support of the President, particularly in granting access to information to ensure you obtain the relevant details you need."

Dr Ceesay reaffirmed the government's commitment to a free press, emphasising that journalists can now practise without intimidation or fear. "No one is in Mile Two for issues relating to the media," he stressed, while also calling for responsible journalism. "Accountability does not rest with government alone; society also holds us to account. That is why it is important we all carry out our work responsibly and in line with the ethics of the profession."

He added that the Ministry of Information is working to introduce new reforms in the interest of the media, with a long-term vision of safeguarding press freedom while promoting peace and stability in the country.

Amie Bojang Sissoho, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President, said: "I am truly proud to stand here today as the President fulfils his promise to host this annual event. I am delighted that he has honoured that commitment."

"This initiative will go a long way in further strengthening the already existing relationship between the media and the government. It is a legacy the President has established to ensure that the media and the presidency can sit together and engage in dialogue."

"At the end of the day, we are all citizens working to promote the best interests of our country. Our collective desire is to see a better Gambia. We may carry out our work differently, but our shared wish remains the same -- to see our nation thrive."

For his part, Alieu Ceesay, a Board Member of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) who was speaking on behalf of the GPU, said: "This year, the Gambia maintained its global position (58th as in 2024) and dropped from 10th to 11th in Africa."

"Some of the reasons for this include the economic challenges like high taxes and a lack of subsidies for the media, the lack of mechanisms for the safety of journalists, the Access to Information law being yet to be fully implemented, as well as some of the existing media laws which are restrictive."

"Another positive outcome of the improved Government-Media relations is the recent allocation of a plot of land to the GPU -this is something the Union has been looking forward to since its establishment 46 years ago. The idea to build a National Press Bantaba which will house the GPU Secretariat, the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), the GPU Affiliates and the Media Council of The Gambia (MCG)."

"We look forward to government's continued support as we seek to attain a longstanding dream of a home for Gambian journalists as is the case with some of our neighbouring national journalists' unions or associations."

