Gambia: Africmed Md Assists Ndemban Clinic With Orthopedic Drill

Africmed International Hospital on Wednesday 17 December 2025 boosted Ndemban Clinic in Bakau with brand new orthopedic drill.

The equipment, donated as part of the institution's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is meant for operation on bone fracture, skull fracture and other health issues.

This equipment was among the top challenges and urgent needs of the Ndemban Clinic, thanks to the speedy intervention of the Managing Director of Africmed International Hospital, Dr Omar Jagne, who saw the need and importance of this equipment to work of the clinic.

In presenting the orthopedic drill, with its accessories and necessary attachments ready set for purpose, Dr Jagne said the equipment was among the urgent needs of the hospital to effectively and efficiently enhance its operation.

Even though the equipment is very expensive, Dr Jagne said human life cannot be compared to anything, hence he was prompted or moved to give a helping ha nd bypurchasing a brand new drill from abroad forNdemban Clinic.

"The importance of having orthopedic drill in the hospital cannot be overemphasised, since every operation needs orthopedic drill," the Africmed CEO stated.

Dr Jagne also confirmed that he worked at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and knows some of the challenges the hospital faces. Based on that experience, he said, he interacted with Dr Mariama Joof of Ndemban Clinic and inquired about the urgent challenge faced at the clinic.

Dr Joof responded that one of the urgent needs of the Clinic was orthopedic drill.

As fate would have it, Dr Jagne said he was in possession of a band new orthopedic drill in excellent working condition. He therefore decided to donate it to Ndemban Clinic as part of Africmed's Corporate Social Responsibility towards national development.

In receiving the equipment, Dr Joof, who was full of joy and appreciation, hailed Dr Omar Jagne for boosting the Ndemban Clinic with a high standard orthopedic drill, which "will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges" they encounter in carrying out operation.

"For operation on bone fracture and skulls to be effective and efficient, hospitals need this orthopedic drill," Dr Joof said, as she praised Dr Omar Jagne for his magnificent gesture,"highly acknowledged and appreciated" by the Management of Ndemban Clinic.

Getting such an orthopedic drill was long overdue, she noted, hence "it is very timely having this one".

She said further: "Today, seeing Dr Omar Jagne, Managing Director of Africmed International Hospital, coming to our aid is something we welcome and a move in the right direction."

She also highlighted some other urgent needs of the clinic, saying they include fracture table thus she calls on potential philanthropists or concerned Gambians to intervene and support the hospital to get a fracture table.

Also speaking, Adama Njie, Administrator of Ndemban Clinic, commended Dr Jagne for this benevolent gesture, saying the donation is invaluable and a show of patriotism, as it will help to enhance their operation at the hospital.

"We appreciate your timely intervention, and the support is no small measure to us as staff of the Ndemban Clinic,"she said.

Madam Njie further extolled Dr Omar Jagne for considering their urgent need at Ndemban Clinic, while calling on others to support the hospital in their cause to serve the nation.

"We pray the Almighty Allah gives Dr Omar Jagne long life and good health to enable him give more support to the health sector," she stated.

