West Africa: Wanep Holds AGM, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace & Good Governance

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-The Gambia) recently successfully held its General Assembly Meeting at the NaNA Conference Hall in Kanifing, bringing together network members from across the country, regional monitors, institutional representatives, development partners and members of the media.

The General Assembly, convened every two years as the Network's highest decision-making body, featured key deliberations, institutional reporting and accountability processes presented by the Board Chairperson, Board Members and the Network's external auditors.

The meeting provided an important platform to promote transparency, efficiency, accountability and good governance, while reaffirming WANEP-The Gambia's firm commitment to democracy, peacebuilding and accountable governance. Through open and participatory engagement, members actively contributed to discussions, reflecting the Network's dedication to inclusive decision-making and institutional integrity.

Key presentations highlighted the achievements, challenges and strategic priorities of WANEP over the reporting period. A major highlight was the presentation of the audited financial report, which offered a clear picture of the Network's financial position and demonstrated compliance with established financial management standards.

Members also engaged in an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing for clarification and constructive feedback. Responses from the Board and Secretariat further strengthened trust and unity within the Network.

The General Assembly concluded with the election of new Board Members, marking an important transition and renewal of leadership for WANEP-The Gambia. The successful convening of the Assembly reaffirmed the Network's credibility, cohesion and continued commitment to advancing peace, democracy and good governance in The Gambia.

Reviewing programme achievements for 2024 and 2025, WANEP reported significant progress in strengthening women's participation in peace and security through targeted training in Conflict Early Warning for women from key institutions.

The Network also participated in the national launch of the Gender Seal for Security and Public Institutions, reinforcing its advocacy for gender accountability, women's visibility and protection in governance and peacebuilding processes.

Democracy and governance remained central to WANEP's work during the period, with active participation in national dialogues on governance, human rights and democratic reforms. Regional sensitisation campaigns were conducted across all seven regions to promote civic values, good governance and citizen participation.

WANEP also contributed to policy development through the validation of governance documents and submission of position papers to the National Assembly, while capacity-building activities were delivered to local actors, youth groups and institutions with support from UNDP and the Peacebuilding Fund.

As lead partner in the Insider Mediation Project, WANEP facilitated nationwide consultations and supported the identification and training of 120 Insider Mediators across all administrative areas. Staff and Network members also participated in several national and international trainings, workshops and validation processes, collectively strengthening democratic governance, accountability and inclusive decision-making across the country.

Outgoing Board Chairperson Ms Jainaba Bah highlighted the development of the 2024 Conflict and Development Analysis as one of WANEP's most significant achievements. Supported by the UN, World Bank HDPP and the Peacebuilding Fund's Infrastructure for Peace project, the third national analysis provides critical insights into emerging peace and security challenges and serves as a strategic tool for programming and policy action. She also noted that EU-supported RECAP deliberative briefings facilitated constructive dialogue between authorities and communities.

WANEP further reported progress under its Youth, Peace and Education programme, which focuses on preventing conflict by promoting nonviolence, respect and tolerance among young people. Achievements included strengthening the capacities of women and youth in Conflict Early Warning Systems, contributing to the development of the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security with the National Youth Council, and participating in technical working groups on gender, gender-based violence and youth-sensitive monitoring and evaluation.

The National Early Warning System programme remained WANEP's flagship initiative and a cornerstone of peace and stability in The Gambia. Through a nationwide network of monitors, early warning data continued to be collected and shared in real time with national, regional and continental bodies.

During the reporting period, WANEP produced weekly situational reports and monthly bulletins, issued rapid alerts with actionable recommendations, participated in joint analysis meetings and delivered regional training on early warning and conflict prevention.

Now in its 23rd year of existence, WANEP-The Gambia reaffirmed its essential role in national development, conflict prevention and peacebuilding. As the country continues its nascent democratic transition, the Network reiterated its commitment to strengthening resilience, promoting inclusive governance and ensuring lasting stability for all Gambians.

