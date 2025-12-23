Gambia: YMCA Gambia Wraps Up Landmark Peace Project

YMCA The Gambia officially concluded the "Work for Peace" project with a ceremony held at its premises.

The event marked the end of a six-year journey dedicated to youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and social cohesion, while also celebrating the launch of a Peace Song and the unveiling of a Peace Art Mural created by young people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Priscilla H.D. Dunn, Programme Director of YMCA The Gambia, emphasised that the project demonstrated how peace is achievable when young people are empowered, included, and trusted to lead. She noted that the initiative, implemented between 2019 and 2025 in partnership with Finland YMCA, was designed to complement national efforts and support The Gambia's Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and social cohesion.

According to Dunn, the project aligned with the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security by strengthening youth participation in conflict prevention, peace advocacy, and community resilience. "From the beginning, we believed that young people are not just beneficiaries of peace, but active builders of it," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project was implemented across the Greater Banjul Area, West Coast Region, and Lower River Region, focusing on three key component pillars: Livelihood skills training for vulnerable youth, including persons with disabilities; Start-up support to help young people transform skills into sustainable livelihoods, and Peace advocacy to promote dialogue, tolerance, and non-violence within communities.

Over the years, 625 young people have benefited from skills training, while 310 received or are awaiting start-up support. In addition, 310 young peacemakers have been trained and are now actively contributing to peacebuilding in their communities. The project also supported migrant returnees, offering them skills, stability, and a renewed sense of belonging.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the official launch of the YMCA Peace Song, written and composed by children and young people from YMCA summer camps in The Gambia and Senegal. Some contributors were as young as five years old. The song carries a simple yet powerful message: "Peace is in me", reminding listeners that peace begins within each individual.

The song was officially launched by Mr Omar Bah of the National Youth Council, who praised the initiative as a strong example of instilling the values of peace at an early age. He noted that the song complements the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security and will be used to promote peace nationwide, particularly as The Gambia approaches an election period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the Peace Art Mural, a vibrant symbol of unity, resilience, and shared responsibility. Programme Officer Betty Kura Ndowe described the mural as more than art, but a reflection of shared stories and a lasting reminder of the collective duty to nurture peace. She reminded participants that although the project has officially ended, its spirit and lessons will continue to live on. "Peace is not an event; peace is a process and a shared responsibility," she said.

Fatoumatta Kebbeh, a beneficiary of the programme, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and knowledge gained. She pledged to share and implement what she had learned with her colleagues and within her community.

Stakeholders unite for major environmental cleansing in Brikama forests

WANEP holds AGM, reaffirms commitment to peace & good governance