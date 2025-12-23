Gambia: GFF 1st Division League Matches Resume Today

The 2025\2026 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League matches are set to resume today, Monday, 22nd December 2025 across venues in the Greater Banjul area and West Coast Region.

As part of week-two fixtures, Steve Biko will play against Team Rhino at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 4pm.

Steve Biko will strive to beat Team Rhino to bounce back in the country's Elite League after losing to Fortune FC in their opening league matches.

Team Rhino will combat to overcome Steve Biko to secure first triumph in the First Division League after drawing with TMT FC in their opening league outings.

Fortune FC will welcome Greater Tomorrow at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on the sane day at 4pm

The Petroleum Boys will battle to stun Greater Tomorrow to maintain their percent record in the country's Elite League.

