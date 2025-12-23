Gambia: GPF, TMT Snatch 1st Win in Women's League One

The Gambia Police Force ladies and Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) have both secured their first wins in the 2025/26 Gambia Football Federation Women's League Division.

The Female Police mauled Yakarr FC 6-0 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Friday.

Nyima Sanneh alias Small opened the scores for the Female Police in the 9th minute before Jabou Jobarteh extended their lead in the 48th minute.

Binta Colley scored the third goal for 54th minute of the match before Fatoumatta Sowe alias Small netted the fourth goal two minutes later.

Kaddijatou Jabang registered the fifth goal in the 71st minute of the match before Jabou Jobarteh scored sixth goal in stoppage time to complete her brace.

Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) beat Female Immigration 1-0.

Substitute Teddy Sirreh Jatta scored for TMT in the second half to secure a convincing win.

Meanwhile, Greater Tomorrow and reigning league champions, Berewuleng FC match was called off amid FIFA Connect issues.

Koita FC defeated debutant Fortune FC 1-0 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum, while Red Scorpions hammered Brikama United 7-1 at the Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Gunjur, Kachumeh cruise to Kombo South Distrct tourney quarter-finals

GFF 1st Division League matches resume today