Gambia: GPF, TMT Snatch 1st Win in Women's League One

22 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Police Force ladies and Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) have both secured their first wins in the 2025/26 Gambia Football Federation Women's League Division.

The Female Police mauled Yakarr FC 6-0 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Friday.

Nyima Sanneh alias Small opened the scores for the Female Police in the 9th minute before Jabou Jobarteh extended their lead in the 48th minute.

Binta Colley scored the third goal for 54th minute of the match before Fatoumatta Sowe alias Small netted the fourth goal two minutes later.

Kaddijatou Jabang registered the fifth goal in the 71st minute of the match before Jabou Jobarteh scored sixth goal in stoppage time to complete her brace.

Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) beat Female Immigration 1-0.

Substitute Teddy Sirreh Jatta scored for TMT in the second half to secure a convincing win.

Meanwhile, Greater Tomorrow and reigning league champions, Berewuleng FC match was called off amid FIFA Connect issues.

Koita FC defeated debutant Fortune FC 1-0 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum, while Red Scorpions hammered Brikama United 7-1 at the Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Gunjur, Kachumeh cruise to Kombo South Distrct tourney quarter-finals

GFF 1st Division League matches resume today

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.