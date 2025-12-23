Gambia: Gunjur, Kachumeh Cruise to Kombo South Distrct Tourney Quarter-Finals

Gunjur and Kachumeh on Saturday sailed to the quarter-finals of the 2025\2025 Kombo South District football tournament.

The pair advanced to the last eight of the Kombo South District biggest football fiesta after beating Madina Salam and Sinchu Wuri in their round of sixteen matches.

Gunjur defeated Madina Salam 1-0 at the Madina Salam Football Field to navigate to the quarter-finals of the Kombo South District football tournament.

Kachumeh beat Sinchu Wuri 2-1 at the Kachumeh Football Field to cruise to the quarter-finals of the Kombo South District football tournament.

