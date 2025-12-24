Gambia: Cornerstone Group Delivers $12m Worth Medical Items to Efsth to Strengthen Gambia's Healthcare

Cornerstone Group, a Gambian-owned company, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to nation building with a record-breaking donation of $12 million worth of life-saving medicines to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

The presentation, held at State House, marks the largest single medical contribution in the country's history and reinforces the company's role as a consistent partner in strengthening the nation's healthcare system.

This latest intervention follows an earlier $1 million donation of essential medicines to EFSTH, underscoring Cornerstone's sustained dedication to improving access to healthcare for Gambians. The initiative, delivered in partnership with the MAP Foundation, has been widely praised by citizens and lauded by the President, who urged other Gambian businesses and individuals to emulate Cornerstone's example of service, compassion, and measurable impact. Beneficiaries said the latest donation has cemented Cornerstone's reputation as one of the country's most consistent private-sector supporters of healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at State House in Banjul, Oley Faal, the Executive Director of Cornerstone Group, spoke at length on the significance of donated items to the nation's health sector, saying: "The gesture is more than a handing-over of supplies, it was a reaffirmation of the organisation's commitment to The Gambia. "When we come together, the private sector, partners, and government, we can change lives at scale," she declared.

The Cornerstone Foundation, she said, was established on a single guiding principle, that's service to humanity. "Those who are blessed must give back. Compassion must be active, and impact must be tangible, measurable, and experienced by the ordinary citizen. This vision was conceived and nurtured by a man whose journey itself embodies the story of possibility, our Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alagie Sanyang."

"He was raised in humble circumstances, a young boy from Abuko who attended Latri Kunda Secondary School, farming to support his own education and relying on resilience as his only capital. Step by step, with determination and faith as his compass, he forged a path forward."

She added: "From the Gambia to the global stage, his journey led him to Columbia University in New York, one of the world's most prestigious Ivy League institutions. There he earned a Master's degree, becoming one of the few Gambians to achieve such distinction."

"From sweeping construction floors as a young migrant to rising as a senior executive in one of the world's largest construction groups, and now leading the Cornerstone Group, a multinational, impact-driven organization. Alagie Sanyang's journey is a testament to resilience and possibility."

"His story is not merely inspiring; it serves as a reminder to every young Gambian child that greatness is attainable, that hard work matters, and that dreams, when pursued with grace and effort, can indeed come true," she emphasised.

"Yet, despite these achievements, what defines him most is not the titles or the successes, but his humility. He has long held the belief that "true success is not measured by what you acquire, but by what you are able to give back."

"Mr Sanyang has never forgotten home, the hospitals where mothers seek care, the children who suffer in silence, and the families who cannot afford medicine. His commitment to service continues to shape the Cornerstone Foundation's mission and impact across The Gambia."

"He did not forget the hospitals where our mothers seek care, the children who suffer in silence, or the families who cannot afford medicine."

Cornerstone, she went on, has already made a lasting impact in the country with the installation of a full solar power system for the operating theatre, ensuring surgeries are no longer interrupted by power outages; rebuilt, refurbished, and continues to sponsor the Paediatric Surgical Unit, giving children a bright, safe, and dignified healing environment; and donated $1 million worth of essential medicines in June, strengthening hospital capacity at a critical time.

"And today, another historic step has been taken, with $12 million worth of life-saving medication placed in the hands of those who heal our people."

"We are proud to say we are not doing this alone. This medical support has been made possible in partnership with the MAP Foundation, an organisation that shares our values, our spirit of service, and our commitment to saving lives. We extend our deepest gratitude to the MAP Foundation. Your collaboration makes this impact possible, and together we are proving what partnership can achieve."

For his part, President Barrow thanked the donors for their continuous support to the country's health sector, adding: "To put it squarely, it is the single largest health-related donation ever made to The Gambia, defining the moment as one of extreme generosity, patriotism, and commitment to the wellbeing of the Gambian people. The act is unprecedented, deeply meaningful, and deserves the highest national recognition."

"This is not the first time Cornerstone has stepped forward to support our health sector. Earlier, in March of this year, Cornerstone and MAP International donated over One Million US Dollars (US$1 Million) worth of medicines to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), thus providing relief to patients and medical practitioners across the country."

"Their commitment and contribution to the health sector have been consistent and transformative. To cite examples, they have donated and installed a solar energy system at the main operating theatre of EFSTH, thereby ending years of dangerous power outages that disrupted surgeries and put lives at risk. Due to this intervention, our surgeons now perform operations confidently, without fear of any interruption," he postulated.

"The group has also renovated and fully sponsored the Paediatric Surgical Unit, giving our children access to a clean, modern, and dignified environment for treatment and healing. This is investment in both the present and the future of the Gambian nation."

"Today, they are here to deliver the largest medical support package the country has ever had. The donation is indeed huge and invaluable."

Barrow stated: "What Cornerstone and its partners are doing reflects much more than the eye can see. Their contributions signify trust in EFSTH, trust in the Ministry of Health, and trust in the Government and people of The Gambia."

