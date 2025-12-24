Gambia: Peace Corps Gambia Swears in 30 New Volunteers

Peace Corps The Gambia on Tuesday held a swearing-in ceremony for 30 new cohorts from United States specialising in agriculture, health and education at a ceremony held at its Masembeh Peace Corps Training Center, Lower River Region.

Out of this total figure, 5 volunteers who have specialised in agriculture, 10 in health and 2 in the education sector- will serve in various communities in the North Bank, Lower River, Central River and Upper River Regions.

This group, which underwent 11 weeks of intensive pre-service training, is the seventh since the covid-19 pandemic.

They all took the required prescribed oaths, administered by Eugene S. Young, Chief of Mission, US Embassy, The Gambia, promising to share their culture with an open heart and mind and to foster an understanding of the people of The Gambia with creativity, cultural sensitivity and respect.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Initiated in 1961 by former United States President J.F. Kennedy, Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff, who are driven by the agency's mission of promoting world peace and friendship.

Welcoming the gathering, Momodou L. Camara, deputy governor, Lower River Region, reminded that for decades, the partnership between the Republic of The Gambia and the United States Peace Corps has been one of mutual respect, unwavering trust, and profound positive impact.

"The sight of volunteers circling through our villages, greeting our children, and sharing knowledge has become a beloved part of our national landscape."

He referenced that through their daily interactions, they forge invaluable connections while also fostering the bonds of friendship and understanding between The Gambia and US.

For her part, Siiri Morley, Peace Corps Gambia Country Director, recalled that 24 years ago, she stood in their shoes as a new trainee in Lesotho, on another side of this continent, filled with anticipation, nerves, and hope.

"That moment changed my life. And now, I have the privilege of supporting you as you begin your own journey of service."

She maintained that as country director, she is proud to say that these 30 individuals today are ready to become full-fledged Peace Corps volunteers.

"They have completed an intensive training and shown the commitment, humility, and resilience that this work requires."

She expressed delight that the present group marks the launch of Peace Corps' innovative 15-month service pilot program.

"This new program is designed to expand access to service and to deepen impact. And we're thrilled to be piloting it here with a historic number of volunteers about to swear in. We're deeply grateful to The Gambian government, communities, and families who make our work possible."

She reminded that 2025 has been challenging, yet they're still smiling.

Eugene S.Young, chargé d'affaires at US Embassy, The Gambia, on behalf of the President of the United States, the American Embassy in Banjul and their embassy team, expressed delight to swear-in this new cohort of Peace Corps volunteers.

"Today, we celebrate the swearing in of 30 American volunteers who will serve in health, education, agriculture, environment across this beautiful country. Step one is complete."

The US diplomat spoke highly of this new cohort of volunteers in view of the fact that looking at their biographies, and coming from 19 states in the United States, something, he said, makes him really happy.

The US Banjul chief diplomat maintained that not only are they marking the beginning of their service journey, but are also celebrating the successful completion of the first pre-service training under the Peace Corps' innovative 15-month pilot program here in The Gambia.

"This is the first time volunteers have come for a one-year assignment, a bold and exciting step forward."

He also expressed delight to see this model take root and grow, while expressing deep gratitude to the volunteers for choosing to be part of this new chapter.

He also recalled that since the launch of the programme, over 220,000 Americans have answered that call, serving in 140 countries around the world.

"And here in The Gambia, more than 2,000 volunteers have served since the program began in 1967, almost 59 years ago now, a legacy we are proud of and we are continuing today. So to our Gambian partners, government officials, local leaders, host families, and community members, thank you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his keynote address, Dr. Yusupha Touray, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, acknowledged that Peace Corps volunteers have been a household name in The Gambia for a very, very long time.

"For most of us, when we were young, we have seen these Peace Corps worked with our mothers in the rice fields. And they've been so integrated in our communities."

PS Touray described Peace Corps volunteers as quite tolerant, adding that they participate in many social events like cultural activities just to name a few.

The health PS spoke highly of the efforts and invaluable contribution of US Peace Corps in Gambian societies, describing Peace Corps volunteers as change agents and catalyst of development.

Sherene Abraham, director of Programming and Training at Peace Corps Training Center was also at the event.

Barrow calls on journalists to champion Gambia's image at 2nd Presidential-Media Dinner

UDP's Larry Sisay says 2026 budget serves politics while Gambians suffer