Gambia: Dune Lounge Opens At Turntable, Introducing Turkish Grill Cuisine and Lifestyle Dining

A new dining and lifestyle venue, Dune Lounge - Smoke · Grill · Lounge, has officially opened at Turntable, bringing the traditions of Turkish grill cuisine into a contemporary social setting.

Dune Lounge's head Dennis Elverir, who is also CEO of AIC Solar Energy, told The Point newspaper in a recent interview that the newly opened lounge combines authentic Turkish cooking methods with a modern ambience designed to suit today's urban lifestyle.

According to management, the concept is built around creating an environment where food, comfort, and social interaction naturally come together.

Mr Elverir said that at the core of Dune Lounge's offering is its Turkish-inspired kitchen.

The menu features carefully selected meats that are marinated and grilled over controlled heat, a hallmark of Turkish grill culture, he said, adding that charcoal-grilled skewers and slow-smoked dishes form the centerpiece of the menu, supported by a range of meze, fresh breads, and shared plates that encourage communal dining.

Beyond its culinary focus, Dune Lounge positions itself as a lifestyle lounge rather than a conventional restaurant.

The venue features warm lighting, curated music, and comfortable seating, allowing it to transition smoothly from daytime business lunches to relaxed evening gatherings.

Situated at Turntable, one of Banjul's most accessible and active areas, the lounge has quickly attracted professionals, families, creatives, and visitors seeking a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

In keeping with Turkish dining traditions, CEO Elverir explains, the lounge emphasizes unhurried meals and social connection. "Early patrons have responded positively, citing the quality of the food, attentive service, and welcoming atmosphere as key highlights," he said.

Dune Lounge is now open to the public at Turntable. Updates and highlights can be found on Instagram @DuneLoungeGambia.

