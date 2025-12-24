Gambia: Qgroup Foundation Launches 'Settal Sunu Reew' Campaign to Keep Gambia Clean

QGroup Foundation, powered by QCell Sunu Buss, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCAR), yesterday officially launched the Settal Sunu Reew (Keep Gambia Clean) campaign.

The campaign marked the start of a nationwide, long-term behaviour change initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness, civic responsibility and sustainable waste management.

The 'Settal Sunu Reew' initiative is guided by key objectives aimed at achieving sustainable impact nationwide. These include reducing visible litter and illegal dumping in urban areas; improving public health by minimizing environmental conditions that contribute to disease; promoting long-term behavioural change through public education and awareness, especially among youth; encouraging community ownership and active citizen participation; strengthening collaboration between government institutions, area councils, communities and the private sector; protecting the environment through proper waste disposal; and creating economic opportunities for young people through recycling and green initiatives.

The campaign goes beyond clean-up activities and focuses on public education, youth engagement, community action and strategic partnerships. Planned activities include regular community clean-ups, installation of environmentally friendly public waste bins, wide-ranging media campaigns, and the beautification of selected pilot sites to serve as models for other communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The launch ceremony, held at the Brusubi Turntable, brought together senior government officials, area council leaders, development partners, private sector representatives, community leaders, and youth groups.

Speaking at the event, Isatou Jah, Director of QGroup Foundation, describes the initiative as more than a clean-up exercise, stressing that it is a people-driven movement designed to instill a lasting culture of cleanliness across the country.

"This is not just about removing waste; it is about changing mindsets, taking ownership and acting collectively," she said. "Keeping The Gambia clean is not only a municipal responsibility it is everyone's responsibility."

She said rapid urbanisation has placed enormous pressure on municipalities, making it difficult to cope with waste management challenges.

As a result, QGroup Foundation has decided to lead by example by working closely with government institutions, local authorities and communities.

Transport, Works and Infrastructure Minister Ebrima Sillah, who also serves as National Coordinator for Environment, praised QGroup for starting the campaign at Brusubi, an area long described as a major waste management challenge.

"This place has been a headache for years. To see the private sector step in, invest its own resources and work with government institutions to address this problem is highly commendable," he said, noting that QGroup has invested over D50 million of its own funds in related infrastructure improvements.

He emphasizes the importance of law enforcement in supporting environmental policies, saying: "We want to also call on our partners, like the police, to enforce the strict national regulations and laws on littering. There is an anti-littering law."

Dawda Badjie, Executive Director of the National Environment Agency (NEA), says environmental cleanliness is a collective duty, as he calls for stronger enforcement of anti-littering laws alongside continuous public education.

"No government alone can clean a country. Citizens must take responsibility for their actions. This initiative gives us hope that attitudes can change," he stated.

In her keynote address, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Rohey John Manjang, hailed the campaign as a breakthrough in addressing one of the country's most persistent challenges.

"Cleanliness reflects who we are as a people. Government cannot follow every citizen, but together we can change our habits," she appeals to all and sundry.

"This initiative aligns perfectly with our national agenda for a sustainable waste management system," she said, while calling on law enforcement institutions, area councils, civil society and the media to fully support the campaign.

She urges Gambians to take ownership of their environment, saying: "If we cannot stop feeding on our waste, in our cars, let's make sure that we are able to manage our litters. Let's make sure that we are able to manage the waste."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Seedy Touray, Chief Executive Office of Brikama Area Council, pledged their commitment to sustaining the initiative, acknowledging the serious waste management challenges faced at the community level.

The campaign's pilot phase has already transformed the Brusubi roundabout through coordinated efforts involving local councils, the National Roads Authority, NEA, indigenous artistes and community members. Plans are underway to replicate the project in other municipalities in the coming months.

The launch concluded with a call on all - individuals, businesses and institutions - to embrace cleanliness as a daily habit and a shared national value.

"A cleaner Gambia starts with you," speakers repeatedly emphasise, urging everyone to stop littering, to use waste bins, to educate others and to take pride in their environment.

Stakeholders validate Methodology, Labour Digital Skill Dev. Report

Dune Lounge Opens at Turntable, Introducing Turkish Grill Cuisine and Lifestyle Dining