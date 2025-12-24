Gambia: Banjul Film Fest to Transform Gambian Cinema

The organising Committee of the Banjul Film Festival (BFF) on Sunday, 21st December 2025, officially launched the Banjul Film Festival at a colourful ceremony, which also marked a major milestone in the promotion and transformation of the country's cinematic landscape while nurturing local filmmaking talent.

The launch also featured the official unveiling of the festival with film screenings, cultural performances, and goodwill messages from key stakeholders in the creative industry. Students from various schools, poets, and drama groups were also in attendance, showcasing their creativity and cultural expressions, reflecting the festival's strong focus on youth engagement and cultural preservation.

Welcoming the gathering, Pa Modou Cham, coordinator of the Banjul Film Festival, described the launch as more than a celebration, but a clear statement of intent to place Gambian stories, voices, and talent at the centre of the country's cultural and creative future.

He equally announced the first-ever National Film Screening Day, describing it as a historic step for the country's film industry.

Cham pointed out that the core objective of this film festival is to discover, nurture, and promote Gambian filmmakers, while creating platforms for learning, mentorship, collaboration, and regular public screenings.

He observed that a strong and sustainable film industry can only be built through capacity building, access to opportunities, and spaces where local films are appreciated by the public.

Thus, he stressed the need for sustained investment in training and mentorship, increased institutional and private sector support, stronger partnerships with schools and communities, as well as policies that support local content production and distribution.

To that end, Cham expressed gratitude to the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) for collaborating with the Film and Photography Masterclass and other stakeholders for providing the venue.

He also lauded the efforts of schools that have signed Memoranda of Understanding for the mentorship programme.

Delivering a solidarity statement, Omar Leigh, Senior Film Lecturer at the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication, congratulated the founders and organisers of the Banjul Film Festival for what he described as a noble and timely initiative.

The fest, he added, represents belief in Gambian talent, creativity, and the importance of telling Gambian stories in Gambian voices with pride.

Leigh commended young filmmakers and creative leaders for their vision and dedication to supporting local talent, training young people, and promoting Gambian films. He emphasised that films play a critical role in reflecting society, preserving history and culture, and promoting unity and national pride, adding that the National Film Screening Day is a significant step toward strengthening national cohesion through film.

Mustapha Ceesay, a representative of the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication, revealed that MAJaC has expanded its training modules to include film and photography as part of efforts to revive the country's once-thriving film industry.

Ramatoulai Jallow, Assistant Coordinator of the Banjul Film Festival, extended special appreciation to invited guests, leaders, institutions, and development partners for standing with the creative industry and recognising film as a powerful tool for education, culture, and national development.

As the event concluded, organisers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Gambian filmmakers, strengthening mentorship opportunities, and ensuring that the Banjul Film Festival grows into a sustainable platform for learning, collaboration, and storytelling.

