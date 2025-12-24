Gambia: Beakanyang Marks Int'l Human Rights Day

In a powerful reflection on freedom, justice and the dignity of all people, Beakanyang, in partnership with Masroor Senior Secondary School Human Rights Club recently

celebrated International Human Rights Day at a ceremony held at Masroor Senior Secondary School in Old Yundum.

Marking the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the event brought together students and human rights advocates to reflect on and discuss human rights.

In a statement delivered on behalf of Beakanyang's Executive Director, head of Programs Mr Tumani Danjo highlighted the achievements made by Beakanyang in promoting human

rights in the Gambia.

"By educating thousands, empowering youth, challenging harmful traditional practice, and strengthening institutions, we are transforming communities and laying the foundation for a more inclusive, equitable and rights-respecting Gambia," he stated.

Mr. Danjo also called on all stakeholders - government, civil society, schools and communities to unite in protecting and promoting human rights.

"Since our founding, Beakanyang has worked tirelessly to empower communities across The Gambia. We believe that human rights must never take second place to profit or power. Our mission is rooted in ensuring that every individual -- regardless of gender, age, or background- can defend and champion their fundamental human rights through education and empowerment," he said.

He added: "Our work has touched thousands of Gambians in schools, communities, grassroots organizations, and national institutions, building bridges between local realities and global commitments."

Recognising the fact that the road ahead requires persistence, collaboration, and courage, yet he maintained that their achievements demonstrate that when communities unite around shared values, change is possible.

He disclosed that over 50 School-Based Human Rights Clubs were formed by Beakanyang in various schools across the country to promote human rights education in schools.

"We also facilitated the establishment of Human Rights Defenders Network, training and Mentorship for adolescent boys and girls, distribution of thousands of human rights booklets to schools and Inter-Community Dialogues aimed at combating Gender-Based Violence this year," he added.

The event also featured a presentation on human rights by Mr. Faback Gibba, Programs Assistant of Beakanyang with participants engaging in discussions and sharing ideas on the importance of promoting human rights.

The high-energy event also featured poetry and drama performances by students of Masroor Senior Secondary School.

Delivering the closing remarks on behalf of Masroor Senior Secondary School, Mr. Alieu J. Conteh, the school's Human Rights Club Coordinator expressed appreciation to Beakanyang for selecting Masroor as the host of this important event.

