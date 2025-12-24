Gambia: CRS Hands Over Community Gardens, Poultry Farms to CRR Beneficiaries

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) The Gambia, in partnership with the Agency for Village Support (AVISU) recently handed over community gardens, poultry farms and tools to beneficiaries of the Food Security and Climate Entrepreneurship (FACE) project at a ceremony held recently at Kaur, Central River Region.

Funded by CRS private funds, organisers say the initiative aims to strengthen the capacities of women and youth farmers to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture.

The handing over ceremony was attended the CRS members, AVISU executive, community members, representative from regional agriculture in CRR and project beneficiaries.

At the event, Balla Drammeh, programme manager, Agency for Village Support (AVISU), said the project supports selected farming communities in the Central River Region North and South, by providing horticulture and poultry production inputs, capacity building programs on production, processing, and value addition in horticulture and poultry value chains.

He added that climate entrepreneurship initiatives are being introduced as alternative income sources for beneficiaries across five districts: Upper Saloum, Lower Saloum, Niani, Nianija and Sami respectively.

Dr. Amulai Touray, CRS Country Manager, shed light on the project's objectives empowering farmers and youths to adopt Climate Smart Agriculture and explore alternative livelihoods.

This initiative, he added, is timely looking at the climate challenges in The Gambia, saying by supporting climate-resilient practices, CRS aims to boost food security and create sustainable income opportunities.

He acknowledged that the initial support was minimal, covering only 16 groups, further expressing optimism about the future.

He noted that the "pass on the gifts" model they're introducing aims to extend the benefits, making the project more impactful.

Also speaking, Mustapha Bah, Agricultural Regional Director, thanked CRS for empowering women in the Central River Region North through their garden project.

He urged the beneficiaries to maximise the project's benefits for their own growth and the country's development.

Dam Gaye, a poultry farmer and one of the beneficiaries, thanked CRS for the support, promising to make the best use of gesture, not just for himself, but for the community too.

