Gambia: Real De Banjul Anxious to Extend Lead in 1st Tier

23 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By By Lamin Darboe

Real de Banjul will be anxious to extend their lead in the 2025\2026 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League season.

The City Boys welcome Hart FC in their week-two encounter today, Tuesday, 23rd December 2025 at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy Complex in Basori at 4pm.

The City Boys thrashed Greater Tomorrow 3-0 in their opening league fixture played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium last Wednesday.

Gaffer Ebrima Jatta and his Real de Banjul charges will fight tooth and nail to beat Hart FC to extend their lead in the country's Elite League.

Hart FC, thumped Falcons FC in their opening league match played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium last week, will contest to defeat Real de Banjul to also extend their lead in the First Division League.

Real de Banjul won the 2024\2025 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League title following their brilliant performance in the league campaign.

North Star FC, Gunjur Utd eye maiden triumph in 2nd Division

