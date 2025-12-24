Gambia: North Star FC, Gunjur Utd Eye Maiden Triumph in 2nd Division

23 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

North Star FC and Gunjur United are eyeing for their first victory in the 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The North Star Boys will host the Coastal Boys in their week-three fixture today, Tuesday, 23rd December 2025 at the North Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The duo are winless in their last two opening league outings.

North Star FC and Gunjur United both bagged a point each after drawing with Colley Stars FC and Menmar Banjul United in their second league matches.

The North Star Boys drew goalless with Colley Stars FC, while Gunjur United also drew goalless with Menmar Banjul United.

Both sides will fight to beat each other to clasp their first victory in the country's Second Tier.

