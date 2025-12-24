Gambia: The Proliferation of Political Parties in the Gambia Ahead of the National Elections (Presidential & Local Government) Scheduled for December 2026

The Gambia's Leadership Crisis: A Democracy in Peril!!!

As The Gambia hurtles towards the December 2026 Presidential election, the proliferation of political parties and the quality of leadership being offered have become a pressing concern.

The ease with which individuals are seeking leadership positions, often without a clear vision or ideology, is a stark reminder of the country's democratic challenges.

The motivation for seeking leadership is clear: in The Gambia, being in power means having access to resources, influence, and impunity.

The lack of consequences for bad behaviour has created a culture of entitlement, where leaders are "gods unto themselves" and the rule of law is often ignored.

The masses, largely uneducated, often gullible and disenfranchised, are treated with disdain, used only during elections and discarded thereafter.

The chronic defection of politicians from one party to another is a symptom of this malaise.

It undermines ideological clarity, electoral integrity, and citizen trust, sending a message that politics is transactional and leaders are motivated by personal gain rather than public service.

The opposition, too, is not without its flaws.

Many are more interested in cheap propaganda and divide-and-rule tactics than in presenting a clear economic agenda or offering tangible solutions to the country's problems.

This mediocrity has created a risk that Gambians will be forced to elect someone worse than before, perpetuating a cycle of poor governance and corruption.

- A Call To Action

As The Gambia stands at this crossroads, it is imperative that its electorate (at least the public media, civil society etc) demands accountability, transparency, and fairness from their leaders.

The country needs systems that uphold these values, and leaders who are committed to serving the people, not just their own interests.

The youth, in particular, must be cautious of opportunistic politicians who exploit their situation for personal gain.

It is time to demand a new breed of leaders, who are committed to progress, accountability, and the rule of law.

- Conclusion

The Gambia's democracy is at a perilous juncture.

The proliferation of political parties and the quality of leadership being offered are a stark reminder of the country's challenges.

But it is not too late to course-correct.

The electorate must demand better, and leaders must rise to the occasion.

The future of The Gambia depends on it.

As the saying goes, "a nation gets the leaders it deserves."

The Gambia deserves better. It deserves leaders who are committed to serving the people, not just their own interests.

It deserves a democracy that is transparent, accountable, and fair.

The time for change is now.

Let the reader, please, understand!

