Nigeria/Tanzania: Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar to Victory Over Tanzania in Afcon Opener

Nigeria's Super Eagles kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a confident 2-1 victory against Tanzania on Tuesday night, showcasing attacking prowess and resilience in the face of pressure.

The first half saw Nigeria take the lead in the 36th minute, thanks to a well-placed header from Semi Ajayi. The goal came from a corner, with Alex Iwobi providing the assist that allowed Ajayi to direct the ball into the bottom left corner, sending Nigerian fans into frenzy.

Despite Nigeria's dominance, Tanzania equalised shortly after the break. Charles M'Mombwa found the net in the 50th minute with a precise shot from close range, capitalising on a defensive lapse from the Super Eagles. This goal injected a surge of hope into the Tanzanian side, who began to apply pressure in search of a second goal.

However, Nigeria responded decisively. Just two minutes later, in the 52nd minute, Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria's lead with a stunning left-footed strike from outside the box, expertly assisted by Iwobi once again. This goal proved crucial, as Nigeria regained control of the match.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As the game progressed, Tanzania struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Ibrahim Hamad's late attempt from a corner going high and wide in the dying moments of the match. Nigeria's defence held firm, allowing the Super Eagles to see out the game and secure all three points.

Substitutions in the closing stages, including Paul Onuachu replacing Victor Osimhen, helped Nigeria maintain their momentum and defensive solidity. The match concluded with Nigeria celebrating a well-deserved victory, setting a positive tone for the rest of their AFCON journey.

This opening win places Nigeria in a strong position in Group C, with hopes high for a successful tournament ahead.