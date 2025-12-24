Nigeria: National Petroleum Company Pledges Peace, Hires 30 Ogoni Indigenes in Trust-Building Move

The group chief executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Bashir Bayo Ojulari has reaffirmed the Company's commitment to peace, dialogue, and responsible energy development in Ogoniland, describing the federal government's renewed engagement as a demonstration of hope and a new beginning built on partnership and understanding.

Ojulari disclosed this while speaking during a federal government delegation's visit to Ogoniland, in Rivers State, on Monday. NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, stated on Tuesday.

"This visit is a demonstration of hope. It affirms the Federal Government's commitment, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to peace, dialogue, and rebuilding trust. For NNPC Limited, it marks a new beginning--one grounded in partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility," Ojulari stated.

While acknowledging the painful history of Ogoniland, the GCEO emphasised that recognising the past is essential to building a different future.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He commended the Presidential Committee on Ogoni Re-entry, led by Professor Don Baridam, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their steady leadership in building confidence and trust.

According to the Group CEO, NNPC Ltd.'s mission in Ogoniland extends beyond resource extraction, placing people, livelihoods, and the environment at the centre of its operations. "We believe wholeheartedly that energy development must go hand in hand with environmental protection and community wellbeing," he said.

Reaffirming NNPC Ltd.'s responsibility to host communities, the Group CEO offered assurances on welfare, security, and opportunity.

"I am delighted to share that one of our commitments to the people of Ogoni is becoming a reality. The process for the full-time employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes has reached its final stage, with employment offers already issued. We look forward with pride to welcoming them as they resume work in January 2026, marking a meaningful step toward shared progress and opportunity for our communities," he stated.

On his part, the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, expressed gratitude for President Tinubu's unwavering commitment to finding lasting solutions to a decades-long, recurring issue in Ogoniland, which is now beginning to yield positive results.

"We had our first meeting with Mr. President, and certain commitments were made to improve the quality of life in Ogoniland. He has begun to fulfill those promises, starting with road construction. We were assured of confidence-building efforts, including the establishment of a University of Environment, hospitals, an industrial park, and employment opportunities, among several other initiatives. As of today, 30 young men and women of Ogoni origin have already been employed by NNPC Ltd." he concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser of Nigeria and President Tinubu's representative, thanked the Governor of Rivers State and stakeholders from Ogoniland for their cooperation and collective efforts in addressing the long-standing challenges inherited in the region.

"We have worked as one, and we are here today because of the Ogoni people, to thank them on behalf of Nigeria. Rivers State is now one of the most peaceful states in the country, and that's largely due to the leadership of a responsible Governor and the good people of Ogoniland," the NSA added.

Located in Ogoniland and operated by the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), a flagship upstream subsidiary of NNPC Ltd, OML-11 is Nigeria's largest onshore block, with Ogoniland holding over 40 per cent of its recoverable reserves.