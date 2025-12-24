Nigeria: Measles Transmission Drops in 20 States - NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said there is a major drop in measles cases across the country, according to its Measles Situation Report for November 2025.

The new report showed that confirmed measles cases fell sharply from 14 in October to just one case in November. Despite this decline, the agency noted that 71 suspected cases were recorded during the month across Delta, Kwara, Bayelsa, Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states.

NCDC also revealed that a total of 47 local government areas (LGAs) across 20 states have recorded at least one confirmed case so far this year, underscoring the continued need for strengthened surveillance and vaccination efforts.

Children aged nine to 59 months remain the most affected demographic, consistent with global trends showing higher vulnerability among under-five children.

Reassuringly, no deaths were reported in November, a development public health experts attribute to improved early detection and response mechanisms.

NCDC urged states and health partners to remain vigilant, intensify routine immunisation, and ensure timely reporting of suspected cases as the country continues efforts to reduce measles transmission and prevent potential outbreaks.