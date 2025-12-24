Botswana/Senegal: Zebras Goes Down to Senegal in Afcon Opener

Gaborone — The Zebras went down 3-0 against Senegal in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Ibn-Batouta in Tanger, Morocco this evening.

Senegal dominated the proceedings from the first whistle and opened the scoring through Nicolas Jackson in the 39th minute, who then doubled their lead with a composed finish in the 57th minute. Substitute Cherrif Ndiaye rounded off the one sided encounter in the 89th minute after connecting a cross from Ismaila Sarr.

The 2021 African champions curved numerous opportunities and could have established a comfortable lead in the first half, but were frustrated by brilliant goalkeeping by Goitseone Phoko.

The 31-year-old Zebras stopper pulled off a great save from Jackson as early as the third minute after the striker was sent through on goal by a pass behind the sloppy Zebras defence.

Two minutes later, Phoko tipped Sadio Mane's header over the posts as Senegal laid siege on the Zebras penalty area. However, the Zebras gradually settled in the match and had their first shot at goal in the 11th-minute, but Omaatla Kebatho's low effort went wide off target after good play by Kabelo Seakanyeng on the left wing.

Senegal continued looking for the opener and Iliman Ndiaye was given too much space to shoot inside the Zebras penalty area in the 14th minite, but Phoko pulled off another excellent save to deny the midfielder.

The Teranga Lions finally took a deserved lead when Jackson rounded off a good move from the left wing with a tap in from the edge of the six-yard box.

The pattern of the play continued in the second half with Senegal dominating possession and the Zebras sitting back and absorbing the pressure. Jackson doubled the lead after collecting a pass from Sarr inside the penalty area and calmly placing the ball past Phoko.

Looking to add impetus to his misfiring attack, Zebras head coach Morena Ramoreboli brought on Thabo Maponda and Thabang Sesinyi for Omaatla Kebatho and the subdued Tumisang Orebonye in the 60th minute.

However, Senegal continued bombarding the Zebras penalty area and Mane nealy extended their lead with a curling attempt in the 64th minute, but a faint touch from the outstretched leg of Phoko diverted the ball out for a corner kick.

Mane and Jackson were having a good time against the Zebras defence of Mosha Gaolaolwe, captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mothusi Johnson and Alford Velaphi. Mane set up Jackson with a great pass in the 76th minute, but with a great opportunity to complete his hatrick, the striker blazed his effort over the post from close range and was immediately replaced by Cherrif Ndiaye.

The Zebras brought on Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Godiraone Modingwane and Gilbert Baruti for the last 10 minutes, in place of Kabelo Seakanyeng, Gape Mohutsiwa and Mothusi Cooper respectively.

Substitute Ndiaye then rounded off the scoring for Senegal with a close range finish after connecting with a good cross into the box. The Zebras' next match is against Benin in Rabat on December 27. BOPA

